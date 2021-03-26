Academy Award-Winning Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter will Speak at the Black Fashion Career Day and Exposition

History-making film and television costume designer Ruth E. Carter will speak during a “Fashion Career Talk” at the Black Fashion Career Day and Exposition about “How to become a Costume Designer.” The Black Fashion World Foundation is hosting the two-day virtual event to address the lack of black representation in the fashion industry this Friday, March 26, 2021, and Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 12:00 pm EST to 9:00 pm EST and 10:00 am EST to 9:00 pm EST, respectively.

Ruth E. Carter’s unparalleled ability to develop an authentic story through costume and character has made her one of the most sought after and renowned costume designers today. She is the 2019 Academy Award winner for “Best Costume Design” for her work on BLACK PANTHER, making history as the first African American to win in that category. She has also garnered two additional Academy Award nominations for Spike Lee’s MALCOM X (1993) and Steven Spielberg’s AMISTAD (1998) as well as an Emmy nomination in 2016 for the reboot of ROOTS. On February 25, 2021, Ms. Carter again made history as the first black costume designer to have a star placed on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

The Black Fashion Career Day is being held to make black fashion professionals visible to students, career changers, and those with a dream deferred (https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=elakiXTqGN4) to stimulate, fuel, and revitalize that dream. It is bringing eighteen (18) professionals’ attendees can identify with, one of which is an Oscar-winning woman into reach within the comfort of their own home, so they can embrace the opportunity as a real one that they too can achieve.

“I didn’t know I could be the First Lady. Sometimes you can only be what you know exists in the world.”

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the

United States of America

The event is open to anyone who has a goal of breaking into fashion regardless of race, creed, color, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex, or sexual orientation. The two-day event includes six (6) workshops and will conclude with a soul-stirring message from luxury shoe designer Ron Donovan (https://www.rondonovandesigns.com/ ). Registration ends on March 25, 2021. Group rates are available. Visit the official event webpage – www.BlackFashionCareerDay.org to learn more. The 501c3 nonprofit accepts donations for the BFW Foundation Scholarship Fund on the organization’s website – www.BlackFashionWorld.org. All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Press, college and career recruiters, and sponsors interested in being a part of this groundbreaking event should contact Carla Nelson (646-964-7417 or email (Carla@BlackFashionWorld.org) .