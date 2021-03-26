29th International Conference on Cardiology and Cardiovascular Diseases

Conference Series LLC Ltd proudly announces the “29th International Conference on Cardiology and Cardiovascular Diseases” which will be held during September 15-16, 2021 at London , UK .The conference’s theme is, “Outreaching the Rhythm for a healthy heart” which focuses on sharing innovative approaches in the field of cardiology and cardio vascular diseases. The motive of the event is to get awareness which will keep medical professionals au courant the issues affecting the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of disorder. Discussion on new technology advancement within the field of disorder , current practices in cardiovascular therapy, Cardiac progenitor cells, Hypertension for the first care clinician, cardiac imaging, coronary failure , Congestive coronary failure , Sports Cardiology and more. Lectures will provide a comprehensive state-of-the-art update of the clinical uses of varied techniques within the diagnosis, prognosis, and management of common heart diseases.

Conference Series aims is to supply a chance to share knowledge, expertise along side unparalleled networking opportunities between an outsized number of medical professionals like Directors, Heads, Deans, Professors, Scientists, Researchers, Cardiologists, Founders and Employees of the related companies, Associations, Organizations, Laboratory members and Young researchers working within the field of Cardiology & Heart treatment. This conference mainly focuses on spreading the notice about challenges in these fields and the way to stop and manage the techniques of cardiology.