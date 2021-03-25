INFS Launches Diploma Course in Nutrition and Exercise Science

Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS), the largest online fitness institute, launches the country’s first ever Diploma in Nutrition and Fitness (DNF), with pre-bookings starting for the first batch on 24th March 2021. The Diploma covers the twin discipline of Nutrition and Fitness which will enable the students to be successful fitness coaches/nutritionists. The course is a culmination of efforts by INFS to align itself to the needs of the industry and the clients it serves.

The Diploma course has evolved out of the existing certificate course at INFS since its inception in 2016. INFS has also meticulously implemented the required topics mentioned by the NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) in their NOS (National Occupational Standards) for Fitness Professionals.

Commenting on the announcement, Jyoti Dabas, Founder and CEO, INFS, said, “We are excited to launch the new Diploma Course in Nutrition and Exercise Science. It is a culmination of extensive research and feedback from faculty, students, and their clients. The syllabus and course are augmented to use a combination of interactive tools to impart education, simultaneously providing students with life and entrepreneurial skills allowing them to become exceptional coaches. With this course, people can now explore alternative career options that they are passionate about, whether they want to work for a fitness enterprise or set up their own business.”

To successfully complete the Diploma course, a student must complete 40 credits from subjects that have been carefully chosen to make them a successful coach. Besides the Nutrition and Fitness content, modules on diet psychology, setting up a successful career, and others are also included in the course. Six credits are assigned to an internship program where the students guide real-life clients over a period of four weeks.

Dr. Harsha Joshi, Program Director, INFS, said, “This is a revolutionary course in the fitness and nutrition segment as it is offering a university level education. The program delves into a broader and in-depth understanding of nutrition and exercise science. We have also created a unique assessment model wherein the students will be evaluated across three levels; core concepts of nutrition and fitness, strong foundation and competent coaching skills along with a viva with the faculty.”

Virtual training is picking up in the fitness industry and INFS Coaches, who are employed with FITTR have an average monthly income between INR 1 lac to INR 3 lac, depending on their experience. Amogh Gadewar, an INFS Alumni and FITTR Coach, who left his corporate consulting six-figure salary to be a full-time coach says, “I am making just as much now as a coach, and also have the satisfaction to seeing my clients pivot to a healthier lifestyle and achieving their stunning transformation. With the newly launched Diploma course, INFS has raised the bar, imparting education that is at par with any international course in this stream.”

With the Diploma course, INFS is aligning itself with institutes of higher learning where its course credits will be transferable to university courses, should the student continue further education.

Till date, over 7,000+ students have enrolled in INFS certificate courses and over 3,000 are enrolled in their other offerings like workshops in Ayurveda and Mindfulness.

INFS is on a mission to provide their students the best-in-class education in Nutrition and Fitness. They pride themselves on not just providing scientifically proven, research-based knowledge but also on democratizing fitness, ensuring that every person of the general population has access to knowledge through which they can make a difference to their life and the lives of those around them.

