India has established the partnerships with the key countries and is playing a key role through knowledge generation and innovations in the areas of Biotechnology and allied disciplines including, energy, water, health, which are global challenges. Hence, India has emerged as a key mover of global S&T partnerships in critical areas. Major missions have been launched by Department of Science & Technology, Department of Biotechnology and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

Mission Innovation is a global initiative of 24 countries and EU launched during Paris Agreement at COP21 on November 30, 2015. The program focuses on Clean Energy Research, Development, and Demonstration (RD&D) initiatives to accelerate clean energy innovations.

Department of Biotechnology is the nodal agency for coordinating national efforts in clean energy R, D & D and implementing various activities in close collaboration with Department of Science and Technology and other line ministries. India is playing crucial role in MI Activities at global level by participating in eight Innovation Challenges and co leading three challenges (Smart Grids, Off-Grid access to Electricity and Sustainable Biofuels). India is member of MI Steering Committee and Co-lead of Analysis and Joint Research Sub-Group along with Canada. India has set up Clean Energy International Incubation Center to provide support to start up for providing the most impactful clean energy solutions for the societal good.

Consolidated budget details for last three years for MI India Activities

Amount in Rs. Year Total Sanctioned Total Released FY 2017-18 13,39,16,108 74,98,100 FY 2018-19 68,52,54,134 41,24,49,842 FY 2019-20 44,63,83,106 29,63,76,145 Total 126,55,53,348 71,63,24,087

Department of Science & Technology is supporting R & D Projects on Smart Grid at various National Institutes, Universities, IITs in collaboration with partnering institutes from Canada, Norway, UK, Germany, USA, Australia, Italy. Government has also committed an amount of Rs. 18 Crore for India-Sweden Collaborative Industrial Research & Development Programme 2020 on Smart Grids. A total of 9 projects have been supported for R&D on Smart Grid.

The Government of India has taken key steps for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has provided a unique opportunity for India to harness the indigenous bio-manufacturing capacities for the global good. Support is being given for development of 15 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 and clinical trials. Two vaccines have already received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Through the ‘Vaccine Maitree’ initiative of the Government of India, the formidable vaccine manufacturing capacity of India is being leveraged for making available COVID-19 vaccines for various partnering nations across the world. Under the Partnerships for Advancing Clinical Trials (PACT) initiative, Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs for advancing vaccine development activities in neighboring countries and conducting training programmes to strengthen clinical trial capacity in neighboring countries. There has also been a major effort towards indigenous diagnostic development.