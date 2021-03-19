Hong Kong – Update on cluster of Multi-drug Resistant Acinetobacter cases in Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital

The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority.

Regarding an earlier announcement on a cluster of patients confirmed to be carriers of Multi-Drug Resistant Acinetobacter (MDRA) in medical wards, the spokesperson for Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital (PYNEH) made the following update today (March 19):



In accordance with prevailing guidelines, the hospital has commenced contact tracing and identified 11 more patients (eight males and three females, aged 56 to 100) in the medical wards to be carriers of MDRA. Six patients are still hospitalised in PYNEH and two patients have been transferred to Tung Wah Eastern Hospital. They are currently under medical surveillance and isolation treatment with stable condition. One patient has been discharged earlier and the other two patients have passed away due to underlying disease.



Following the activation of the Emergency Response Level in public hospitals, visiting arrangements for the wards have been suspended. The hospital will continue to strictly implement the following infection control measures according to established guidelines:



Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the wards concerned; Application of stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene for staff and patients; and Enhanced patient and environmental screening procedures.



The cases have been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up. The hospital will continue to closely monitor the conditions of other patients in the wards.