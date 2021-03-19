Extreme Weather Conditions

India Meteorological Department (IMD)has issued ‘Statement of Climate of India during 2020’ on 4th January 2021. The report contains the details of extreme weather events observed within the country during 2020 including extreme temperatures. The detailed report is given in Annexure I . The highlights of the report are as follows:

Heat wave conditions :Heat wave conditions were rather moderate during the season.

13 and 14 April : Over isolated pockets of Gujarat State

On 21 May : Over Saurashtra & Kutch and west Rajasthan.

During 22-29 May : On most of the days in Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, on many days in Haryana, Chandigarh, & Delhi, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, on a few days in Gujarat, Marathwada and on isolated days in Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

During 25-28 May : Severe heat wave conditions were also observed in isolated pockets of west Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi & East Uttar Pradesh and in some parts of Rajasthan.

During 15-18 June : Heat wave conditions prevailed over some parts of West Rajasthan, which was severe at one or two places on 16 June.

Cold Wave conditions :

In the month of January, cold wave conditions prevailed over parts of Saurashtra & Kutch, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, east and west Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on isolated days.

In the month of February, cold wave conditions prevailed during the first fortnight (1-13 February) of the month over parts of Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab on many days and over parts of Uttarakhand, Odisha, East and West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand on few days. During the above period, severe cold wave conditions prevailed on one day each in Punjab and Odisha.

Cold day conditions at many places with severe cold day conditions at isolated places occurred over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during 15-18 and 29-31 December and over East Uttar Pradesh during 19-22 December. The cold day conditions at isolated places occurred over Bihar during 19-23 December over north Madhya Pradesh during 19-20 and 29-31 December.

Extreme Rainfall :

Episodes of heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall events occurred over different parts of the country during the monsoon season of 2020. Due to these events parts of Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar and Telangana suffered flooding.

The details of extreme weather events are shared with public, state governments and also NDMA for preparing for proper disaster management efforts.

India is one of the most vulnerable country for the extreme weather events.The Germanwatch Global Climate Risk Index (CRI) is an analysis based on one of the most reliable data sets available on the impacts of extreme weather events and associated socio-economic data.. The index calculated for any given year is based on the extreme weather events such as storms, floods and heatwaves occurred in that year. The ranking of India based on CRI since 2010 is given in the table below. From the table it is observed that India is ranked within 20 during most of the years.

Table-1 Climate Risk Index Rank (India) Since 2010 Year Year Rank Period 20 Year Rank 2010 31 1991-2010 20 2011 17 1992-2011 22 2012 46 1993-2012 18 2013 3 1994-2013 17 2014 10 1995-2014 16 2015 4 1996-2015 14 2016 6 1997-2016 12 2017 14 1998-2017 14 2018 5 1999-2018 17 2019 7 2000-2019 20

It is also observed that extreme events are all showing increasing trends in recent decades in line with other parts of the globe which is mainly attributed to climate change. As per the climate change projections made by IPCC, there is high probability for these extreme events to increase in coming years. The country already has a robust early warning and response system for extreme weather and climate events based on scientifically generated weather and climate information.

The number of people who died in the extreme weather events for the year 2019 and 2020 are given in the Appendix II & III respectively. As compared to 2019 the loss of life due to extreme weather events are less in the year 2020.

(e)The details of collaboration in various fields and the MoU signed by Govt. of India with other countries and foreign government agencies are as follow;

TheMoUfor Scientific and Technical Cooperation between Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, State of Qatar and MoES, Govt. of India.

Targeted milestones (next 2 to 3 years)

Capacity building activities related to the seamless coordination of disaster management activities with an effective, efficient and with comprehensive plans of public understanding and preparedness.

TheMoU for Technical Cooperation in Earth Observations and Earth Sciences between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), USA and MoES.

There are 5 active implementation agreements and IMD is responsible for Tropical cyclone activity part.

Targeted milestones (next 2 to 3 years):

Customization of Hurricane Weather Forecast (HWRF) model of NOAA has been customized and implementation of real time tropical cyclone forecast (Track, intensity, wind & Rainfall).

Customization of tailor made real time weather forecast products of extreme rainfall and impact based forecast

Cooperation with World Meteorological organisation:

South Asia Flash Flood Guidance System (SAsiaFFGS)

Targeted milestones (next 2 to 3 years)

Collaboration with WMO has helped in technology transfer from Hydrologic Research Centre (HRC), USA to India for South Asia Flash Flood Guidance System commencing from monsoon season 2020 and will continue further.

It helped to issue impact based forecast and risk based warning during monsoonal flood situations like heavy rainfall over Mumbai, Heavy rainfall over Dwarka and Heavy rainfall over Bhopal as few examples.

Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC)

Targeted milestones (next 2 to 3 years)

Collaboration helped India to demonstrate as a Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) for tropical cyclone (one of the sixth centre in the World) in providing leadership in the region. The collaboration helped in exchange of meteorological data from Bay of Bengal (BoB) and Arabian Sea countries to IMD and hence improved monitoring and forecast.

WMO Severe Weather Forecast Demonstration Programme (SWFP):

Targeted milestones (next 2 to 3 years)

This collaboration in coming 2 to 3 years will further support India to recognise as a regional leader to provide severe weather guidance to the member countries India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri-Lanka and Maldives). In return, India got access to high resolution NWP model and location specific forecast products from European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), National Centre for Environmental Prediction (NCEP), UK Met Office (UKMO), Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Korean Meteorological Agency (KMA), China Meteorological Administration (CMA). Also satellite based nowcast (very short range forecast of convective activity like thunderstorm rainfall) was made available for use in the region. This 5 day forecast will help the government in policy and planning.

Appendix II

*Number of death due to extreme weather events in the year 2019 State COLD WAVE CYCLONIC STORM DUST STORM FLOODS & HEAVY RAINS GALE HAIL STORM HEAT WAVE LIGHTNING SNOW FALL SQUALL THUNDER STORM Grand Total Andhra Pradesh 45 45 Assam 94 15 11 120 Bihar 19 306 293 72 690 Chhattisgarh 4 2 17 23 Goa 1 1 Gujarat 27 10 37 Himachal Pradesh 26 8 34 Jammu & Kashmir 22 57 3 82 Jharkhand 13 5 13 2 126 159 Karnataka 30 21 8 59 Kerala 106 1 13 3 123 Madhya Pradesh 12 21 2 30 65 Maharashtra 7 169 53 64 2 295 Manipur 3 3 Odisha 64 24 1 89 Rajasthan 25 82 3 5 15 130 Sikkim 1 1 Tamil Nadu 18 1 19 Telangana 10 2 66 7 85 Tripura 1 1 Uttar Pradesh 240 32 9 26 64 371 Uttarakhand 39 39 West Bengal 7 3 5 17 32 Grand Total 291 71 25 996 4 2 495 202 65 3 349 2503

Appendix III

* Number of deaths due to extreme weather events in the year 2020 State COLD WAVE CYCLONIC STORM DUST STORM FLOODS & HEAVY RAINS GALE HAIL STORM HEAT WAVE LIGHTNING SNOWFALL SQUALL THUNDER STORM Grand Total Andhra Pradesh 9 21 20 50 Arunachal Pradesh 11 11 Assam 129 129 Bihar 45 54 2 280 381 Gujarat 29 8 37 Harayana 1 1 Himachal Pradesh 38 4 42 Jammu & Kashmir 13 3 5 17 38 Jharkhand 16 4 5 6 122 153 Karnataka 16 1 12 29 Kerala 72 2 74 Madhya Pradesh 10 72 7 89 Maharashtra 4 50 23 1 78 Meghalaya 6 6 Odisha 4 16 16 36 Rajasthan 2 14 18 3 37 Sikkim 5 1 1 7 Tamil Nadu 12 9 21 Telangana 61 6 67 New Delhi (UT) 1 1 Uttar Pradesh 88 48 53 167 356 Uttarakhand 1 4 5 West Bengal 86 3 3 92 Grand Total 152 115 14 610 4 2 237 22 6 578 1740

*(The number of deaths reported due to extreme weather events in Appendix-II & III are based on media reports only)