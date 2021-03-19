Educational Opportunities in Ayush

Government has created & proposes following educational opportunities in the AYUSH sector:

All India Institute of Ayurveda at Goa is being established as satellite centre of the existing All India Institute of Ayurveda, New National Institute of Ayurveda at Panchkula is being established as satellite centre of the existing National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur. National Institute of Homoeopathy at Narela, New Delhi is being established as satellite centre of the existing National Institute of Homoeopathy, Kolkata. National Institute of Unani Medicine at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh is being established as satellite centre of the existing National Institute of Unani Medicine, Post Graduate Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy Education & Research at Nagamangla, Karnataka will be an institute of the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), New Delhi an Autonomous Body under Ministry of AYUSH.

Rastriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, an autonomous organization under M/o AYUSH is starting fellowship programme as Super Speciality Courses in Ayurveda in collaboration with ITRA Jamnagar AIIA Delhi, and NIA Jaipur The following subjects have been identified for the course: 1. Skin Diseases 2. Oncology 3. Emergency Medicine 4. Surgery (Bhagna) 5. De-Addiction 6. Neurology.

The following steps have been taken by the Government to promote AYUSH medicines in the country:

To promote AYUSH Medicine amongst people within and outside the country, various IEC activities are being taken up with adequate dissemination of information through electronic, press and social media.



Considering the importance of immunity boosting measures in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Ministry of AYUSH has promoted use of ready-made Ayush formulation i.e., ‘Ayush Kwath’(Ayurveda) or ‘Ayush Kudineer’ (Siddha) or ‘Ayush Joshanda’ (Unani) in the interest of health promotion to the masses.



Interdisciplinary AYUSH Research & Development task Force has been constituted, which is carrying out the activities related to scientific validation of work of AYUSH Medicines on fast track.



To streamline/facilitate research of AYUSH medicines, total 05 Research Councils dedicated to different AYUSH systems or healthcare are functioning under Ministry of AYUSH. CCRH under the villages Swasthya Rakshan program has adopted 55 villages, where local populations are being provided health care at their door step.

STATE/UT-WISE NUMBER OF AYUSHCOLLEGES IN THE COUNTRY