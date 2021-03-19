Educational Opportunities in Ayush

Government has created & proposes following educational opportunities in the AYUSH sector:
- All India Institute of Ayurveda at Goa is being established as satellite centre of the existing All India Institute of Ayurveda, New
- National Institute of Ayurveda at Panchkula is being established as satellite centre of the existing National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur.
- National Institute of Homoeopathy at Narela, New Delhi is being established as satellite centre of the existing National Institute of Homoeopathy, Kolkata.
- National Institute of Unani Medicine at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh is being established as satellite centre of the existing National Institute of Unani Medicine,
- Post Graduate Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy Education & Research at Nagamangla, Karnataka will be an institute of the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), New Delhi an Autonomous Body under Ministry of AYUSH.
- Rastriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, an autonomous organization under M/o AYUSH is starting fellowship programme as Super Speciality Courses in Ayurveda in collaboration with ITRA Jamnagar AIIA Delhi, and NIA Jaipur The following subjects have been identified for the course: 1. Skin Diseases 2. Oncology 3. Emergency Medicine 4. Surgery (Bhagna) 5. De-Addiction 6. Neurology.
The following steps have been taken by the Government to promote AYUSH medicines in the country:
- To promote AYUSH Medicine amongst people within and outside the country, various IEC activities are being taken up with adequate dissemination of information through electronic, press and social media.
- Considering the importance of immunity boosting measures in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Ministry of AYUSH has promoted use of ready-made Ayush formulation i.e., ‘Ayush Kwath’(Ayurveda) or ‘Ayush Kudineer’ (Siddha) or ‘Ayush Joshanda’ (Unani) in the interest of health promotion to the masses.
- Interdisciplinary AYUSH Research & Development task Force has been constituted, which is carrying out the activities related to scientific validation of work of AYUSH Medicines on fast track.
- To streamline/facilitate research of AYUSH medicines, total 05 Research Councils dedicated to different AYUSH systems or healthcare are functioning under Ministry of AYUSH. CCRH under the villages Swasthya Rakshan program has adopted 55 villages, where local populations are being provided health care at their door step.
STATE/UT-WISE NUMBER OF AYUSHCOLLEGES IN THE COUNTRY
State
Ayurveda
Unani
Siddha
Sowa Rigpa
Homeopathy
Total Colleges
Andhra Pradesh
03
01
00
00
07
11
Arunachal Pradesh
00
00
00
00
01
01
Assam
01
00
00
00
03
04
Bihar
08
05
00
00
15
28
Chandigarh
01
00
00
00
01
02
Chhattisgarh
06
01
00
00
03
10
Delhi
03
02
00
00
02
07
Goa
01
00
00
00
01
02
Gujarat
34
00
00
00
35
69
Haryana
11
00
00
00
01
12
Himachal Pradesh
03
00
00
00
01
04
Jammu & Kashmir
02
03
00
01
00
06
Jharkhand
01
00
00
00
05
06
Karnataka
78
06
00
00
18
102
Kerala
18
01
01
00
06
26
Madhya Pradesh
24
04
00
00
25
53
Maharashtra
82
07
00
00
58
147
Meghalaya
01
00
00
00
01
02
Odisha
06
00
00
00
06
12
Puducherry
01
00
00
00
00
01
Punjab
17
01
00
00
04
22
Rajasthan
13
03
00
00
10
26
Sikkim
00
00
00
01
00
01
Tamil Nadu
07
01
12
00
13
33
Telangana
05
03
00
00
05
13
Uttar Pradesh
69
16
00
01
13
99
Uttrakhand
16
01
00
00
02
19
West Bengal
04
01
00
00
12
17
Total
415
56
13
3
248
735