Educational Opportunities in Ayush

Mar 19, 2021 | Business, Health and Wellness

 Government has created & proposes following educational opportunities in the AYUSH sector: 

  1. All India Institute of Ayurveda at Goa is being established as satellite centre of the existing All India Institute of Ayurveda, New
  2. National Institute of Ayurveda at Panchkula is being established as satellite centre of the existing National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur.
  3. National Institute of Homoeopathy at Narela, New Delhi is being established as satellite centre of the existing National Institute of Homoeopathy, Kolkata.
  4. National Institute of Unani Medicine at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh is being established as satellite centre of the existing National Institute of Unani Medicine,
  5.               Post Graduate Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy Education & Research at Nagamangla, Karnataka will be an institute of the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), New Delhi an Autonomous Body under Ministry of AYUSH.
  1. Rastriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, an autonomous organization under M/o AYUSH is starting fellowship programme as Super Speciality Courses in Ayurveda in collaboration with ITRA Jamnagar AIIA Delhi, and NIA Jaipur The following subjects have been identified for the course: 1. Skin Diseases 2. Oncology 3. Emergency Medicine 4. Surgery (Bhagna) 5. De-Addiction 6. Neurology.

The following steps have been taken by the Government to promote AYUSH medicines in the country:

  • To promote AYUSH Medicine amongst people within and outside the country, various IEC activities are being taken up with adequate dissemination of information through electronic, press and social media.
  • Considering the importance of immunity boosting measures in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Ministry of AYUSH has promoted use of ready-made Ayush formulation i.e., ‘Ayush Kwath’(Ayurveda) or ‘Ayush Kudineer’ (Siddha) or ‘Ayush Joshanda’ (Unani) in the interest of health promotion to the masses.
  • Interdisciplinary AYUSH Research & Development task Force has been constituted, which is carrying out the activities related to scientific validation of work of AYUSH Medicines on fast track.
  • To streamline/facilitate research of AYUSH medicines, total 05 Research Councils dedicated to different AYUSH systems or healthcare are functioning under Ministry of AYUSH. CCRH under the villages Swasthya Rakshan program has adopted 55 villages, where local populations are being provided health care at their door step.

STATE/UT-WISE NUMBER OF AYUSHCOLLEGES IN THE COUNTRY

State

Ayurveda

Unani

Siddha

Sowa Rigpa

Homeopathy

Total Colleges

Andhra Pradesh

03

01

00

00

07

11

Arunachal Pradesh

00

00

00

00

01

01

Assam

01

00

00

00

03

04

Bihar

08

05

00

00

15

28

Chandigarh

01

00

00

00

01

02

Chhattisgarh

06

01

00

00

03

10

Delhi

03

02

00

00

02

07

Goa

01

00

00

00

01

02

Gujarat

34

00

00

00

35

69

Haryana

11

00

00

00

01

12

Himachal Pradesh

03

00

00

00

01

04

Jammu & Kashmir

02

03

00

01

00

06

Jharkhand

01

00

00

00

05

06

Karnataka

78

06

00

00

18

102

Kerala

18

01

01

00

06

26

Madhya Pradesh

24

04

00

00

25

53

Maharashtra

82

07

00

00

58

147

Meghalaya

01

00

00

00

01

02

Odisha

06

00

00

00

06

12

Puducherry

01

00

00

00

00

01

Punjab

17

01

00

00

04

22

Rajasthan

13

03

00

00

10

26

Sikkim

00

00

00

01

00

01

Tamil Nadu

07

01

12

00

13

33

Telangana

05

03

00

00

05

13

Uttar Pradesh

69

16

00

01

13

99

Uttrakhand

16

01

00

00

02

19

West Bengal

04

01

00

00

12

17

Total

415

56

13

3

248

735

 