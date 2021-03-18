Intrusion from Neighbouring Countries

India’s land borders are characterized by deserts, mountains, forests and riverine terrain. Vigilant Border Guarding Forces prevent efforts by infiltrators to exploit the vulnerable patches.

The number of cases of infiltration border-wise, reported during the last 2 years and current year upto January, 2021 are as under:-

S. No. Border No. of cases of Infiltration Indo-Pakistan 61 Indo-Bangladesh 1045 Indo-Nepal 63 Indo-Bhutan Nil Indo-Myanmar Nil Indo-China Nil

Infiltrators apprehended by the Border Guarding Forces were handed over to the State Police concerned.

Government of India has adopted a multi-pronged approach to stop cross-border intrusions and secure our territories, which inter-alia includes deployment of Border Guarding Forces along the International Borders, effective domination of the borders by patrolling, laying Nakas, manning observation posts along the borders, vulnerability mapping of Border Out Posts (BOPs), deployment of surveillance equipment, strengthening of intelligence network, erection of border fencing & floodlighting and deployment of technological solutions in non-feasible areas like riverine gaps, etc.