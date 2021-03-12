Top Survey GPS map camera: Timestamp & Geotagging

Available on Google Play Store for all android mobile devices

Gujarat, Surat 12 March 2020.

Susamp Infotech is excited to announce the launch of a new application that is based on a Survey with help of a mobile camera. Top survey GPS map camera: Timestamp & Geotagging is an App that helps while surveying on the sector by using a camera that Is having all the requirements that are required in support of surveyors.

Survey GPS map camera also gives you the flexibility of using the information that you required while working on the site by just selecting the information that you required from the customized menu.

If we talk about the feature, the application has many things that will be helpful for all the users, you get to add your logo in the picture, you can put your name or your company name while surveying on the location while taking a photo in your mobile camera, with that you can also add date, time watermark on your photo, you can even change the size, color, and position of the stamps as per your convenience. , the app also provides the facility of customizing and changing the text style, it also lets you change the color of the text and background.

The CEO of Susamp infotech company during the launch found saying “I am excited to launch our new app. Called Survey GPS map camera: Timestamp & Geotagging, we are happy to launch such an amazing app, it has been created for the people who work on the research and for the photography lovers who love taking photos from their smartphones, with all the geotagging information within the photo itself. Easy and reliable application for all users and it did not have been possible without the team which was working behind it for days. I hope that the app will make work easier for the people”.

The app is useful especially for the People who are working as Civil engineers, Photographers, Archaeologists, researchers, etc. can take a huge benefit from such a tremendous tool during their site survey or research.

Photos captured and videos recorded by using the app will have an easy timestamp and geotagging facilities, this app can make your survey and research work as easy as possible by just using the camera of your smartphone.

The app supports the devices having O.S version 5.0 and up. Download and share your experience today,