Cleansing Oils For Oily Skin. How are they beneficial?

Skin care brands are continuing to evolve and improve every season. If your skin is problematic, you know how hard it is to find a routine that works for you long term.

Cleansing oils from many different skincare brands have been praised by bloggers and celebrities alike. If you tend to have oily skin, the thought of using a cleansing oil might terrify you. Fear not, here is how they can help!

Clean out your cabinets

For those with oily skin, using products that focus on drying out may sound like a good idea. The truth is, products with drying agents like benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid can make your skin even more oily.

If you use these drying products frequently, your skin will fall into a seemingly never-ending cycle of bad luck. The products will dry your skin, prompting your body to produce more oil as a response.

Oily skin is often accompanied by acne, which at times can seem impossible to cure. There are plenty of professional skin care treatments in Montreal that will help you get started on the journey to clear, healthy skin.

So, clean out your cabinets and get rid of anything that contains a drying agent. You might be heartbroken to find out that some of your favorite products are wreaking havoc on your skin, but it will be worth it in the long run.

What is a cleansing oil?

Don’t worry, nobody is telling you to rub olive oil all over your face. Cleansing oils are formulated to have an oil-based texture versus other non-traditional cleansers that use creams, lotions, or gels.

Not all cleansing oils are created equal. Those with oily skin should stray away from formulas with highly comedogenic oils. Some of the most common comedogenic oils found in skincare products are coconut oil, wheat germ oil, and flaxseed oil. These oils are notorious for causing breakouts on many skin types.

For those with oily skin, cleansing oils containing non comedogenic oils such as hazelnut, jojoba, hemp, and sweet almond are your best bet. Skincare experts recommend those with oily skin to double or even triple cleanse their face if choosing to use cleansing oil.

The cleansing oil difference

The oil content of the cleansing oil will actually attract the oil and debris on your skin, acting as a magnet. This magnetic-like property will allow for sunscreen and makeup to be lifted off of your skin.

Cleansing oils are neither stripping nor harsh on your skin, as they help protect your skin’s natural pH and protective barrier.

Using a cleansing oil should be the first step in your skincare routine. After using your favorite cleansing oil, go in with a milky gel or foaming cleanser to effectively penetrate your pores. Cleansing oil gives your skin a clean slate on the surface, but you should be wary of anything hiding underneath.

My acne is starting to clear, now what?

Even if just for a fleeting moment, waking up with no new blemishes is a great feeling. It is important to give your skin a break from concealer and foundation if you are feeling confident in your clear skin.

For those that have struggled with acne, you know that clearing your skin is only half the battle. Oftentimes, we are left with harsh reminders of our past in the form of stubborn acne scars. If you didn’t use sunscreen as much as you were supposed to or you picked at your blemishes, acne scars can be your biggest enemy.

Finding acne scars treatment in Montreal will put you well on your way to feeling comfortable in your skin. Acne scars treatment in Montreal consists of professional chemical peels, micro-needling, fractional laser treatment, and microdermabrasion.

These micro-needling skin treatments in Montreal will stimulate the body to make more collagen, which may reduce the appearance of acne scars by smoothing out the skin.

Fractional laser treatments target the under a layer of the skin while leaving the outside layer intact. This process helps rebuild the structure of the skin by stimulating the production of collagen and elastin which helps reduce the appearance of scars.

Acne scars treatment in Montreal is a process, and optimal results will come after a series of treatments. Skin treatments in Montreal vary for each individual, and experts will help you find a specialized treatment plan.

Clear skin ≠ perfect skin

Despite the photos, you see in magazines and on social media, nobody’s skin is perfect. Some of the peskiest problems can appear on your skin out of nowhere, including skin tags.

Skin tag removal in Montreal targets those little spots on your body that look like small, hanging pieces of skin. Skin tags can develop at any age on any party of the body, especially in areas where there is a lot of friction.

Thermocoagulation is used for skin tag removal in Montreal. This process for skin tag removal in Montreal will use heat-producing, high-frequency electric currents to coagulate tissue in only a few seconds.

While skin tags are benign, they can be a source of annoyance for some people. You deserve to feel beautiful and confident in your skin, and skin tags may get in the way of that.

The bottom line

There are so many new and exciting skincare products on the market at any given time, which makes it hard to determine the right one for your body. Before going down the beauty aisle at your local shop, conduct research on which ingredients you should keep an eye out for, both harmful and helpful ones.

If you feel like you have tried everything on the market, consider visiting a medical aesthetics professional. With the help of a professional, you can learn the best at-home regimens and get treated in an office from time to time.

What may work for someone else may not work for you, which is why it is best to seek advice from a professional that has experience with every type of skin.