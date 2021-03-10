Hong Kong – “Call for Composers” to celebrate 60th anniversary of Hong Kong City Hall

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Hong Kong City Hall in 2022, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) invites Hong Kong composers to join the Call for Composers scheme. A composer will be selected by the LCSD to create a new piece for orchestra under the theme, “Hong Kong City Hall: the cradle of arts and culture in Hong Kong’s past, present and future”. The commissioned work will be premiered by a world-class visiting orchestra at Hong Kong City Hall in July 2022.



The adjudication panel of the first phase selection will be made up of professional composers and conductors. They include Professor Johnny Poon, Associate Vice-President Interdisciplinary Research and Head of Department of Music, Hong Kong Baptist University; Professor Lei Liang, Chancellor’s Distinguished Professor of Music, University of California, San Diego; Professor Toshio Hosokawa, professor, Tokyo College of Music; Judith Weir, composer and Master of The Queen’s Music in the United Kingdom, and Lio Kuokman, Resident Conductor of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra. The panel will compile a shortlist of candidates based on the reference orchestral works submitted as well as proposals on the composition of the commissioned work. The performing orchestra will then select one composer to write the commissioned work.

For details of the scheme, please visit www.lcsd.gov.hk/CE/CulturalService/Programme/en/music/programs_1088.html. The submission deadline is noon, April 26 (Monday).