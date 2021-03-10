Does Bipolar Disorder Reveal the ‘Real’ William Shakespeare?

Ever hear that William Shakespeare from Stratford-upon-Avon did NOT write the poems, plays and sonnets attributed to him? Why do people say this? Also, if there were another writer involved, wouldn’t it have to involve a large number of people to keep the secret? No. At least, that is what author Robert Boog claims in:

Shakey’s Madness: Does a Mental Disorder Reveal the “Real” William Shakespeare?

Boog claims his research has discovered a “smoking gun” to the authorship of the “true” author: the real author’s mental health. In his book, author Robert Boog takes the reader on an investigative journey like an episode of the TV show “Monk” where step by step he provides evidence that shows not only why it is unlikely for William Shakespeare, the man from Stratford-upon-Avon to have written the Shakespeare canon in the first place, but why another candidate’s mental health matches that of the “real” author. Could a bipolar mental health disorder prove the “real” Shakespeare’s authorship?

In Shakey’s Madness: Does a Mental Disorder Reveal the “Real” William Shakespeare? Boog also answers these three questions that have bothered academics for centuries:

1. If the “real” author was a nobleman, why would he give away his authorship masterpieces to a commoner?

2. If William Shakespeare acted as a front for a nobleman, wouldn’t there need to be a massive conspiracy to hide the secret?

3. Does the proof match the author’s style, authorship brilliance and personal imprimatur?

What do people say? Reviewers of Shakey’s Madness have written: “I thought Shakespeare was old and boring, but this book is remarkably interesting. I could not put it down once I started. It all makes sense.”

“I recommend this book! Well-written with a lot of factual information about WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE to back up the claims which is great!”

“Shakey’s Madness is very entertaining, yet the author expresses kindness too which I liked. My brother has bipolar disorder and I liked how the author shows that it does not define people. It did not stop the real author of Shakespeare from having a successful life.”

If you are like me and enjoy conspiracy theories and true crime stories, then listen up. Have you heard that William Shakespeare may NOT have written his own plays? You haven’t heard about it? You need to read Shakeys Madness by Robert Boog. He gives a very good account as to who could have potentially written the plays instead of William Shakespeare! He has gone in depth with research and best of all, he provides his sources. Then he suggests for you to Google them to see for yourself. He makes some really good points! Shakey’s Madness, which is about the real author of WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE is well worth a read!!

About the author: Robert Boog has worked as a real estate broker in the ultra-competitive Los Angeles real estate market for over 40 years. A graduate of UCLA, fluent in Spanish and married to his wife Roxana, Boog lives in Valencia, California, speaks fluent Spanish and writes books and songs for fun.