8 Ways to Find Winning Products for Your Dropshipping Store

Dropshipping is a popular business in today’s time. It is in fact, one of the most trending online businesses in the year 2020 and is continuing its rhythm in the year 2021. For those who don’t know what dropshipping is, let us tell you its business where you are a third-party seller.

The Dropshipping business is somewhat like a retail supply chain business, without having an actual shop or a warehouse to store products. What happens is that a customer places an order through your dropshipping business website, you forward that order to the wholesale, who then ships the product to the customer.

We know, you must be thinking, wow this is so easy! No risk at all. While on one hand, this is true, it requires minimum investing and storage risks, however, the struggle to get customers is fairly time-consuming and very hectic.

It is very important that you list down the right products on your website and not just anything. So You might want to sell your titan paint sprayers on your website but if you don’t have demand for that it will be waste of time putting that product up. However, if you know your audience and you know what they need, dropshipping can be a favorable business decision for you. In this article, we have listed a few tips for you to find winning products for your dropshipping business.

Ways to Find Winning Products for Your Dropshipping Store

Search For Google Trends on the Internet

Google has answers for everyone and everything. This is true in the literal sense. So if you are looking for what products to list down on your dropshipping business website, the first place you need to search for in google.

Given that it is 2021, and most of the shopping is done online, it is also probably the best place for you to do your research as well. A lot of us, search for products we need to buy first on google to check reviews or check for availability in a particular area, etc.

This is where Google stores all that the data and shows you analytics on it. So to put it in simple words, Google trends show you what products most people, in particular, are searching for. You can also customize your research by putting in a keyword to see if it is being searched for or not.

How to use google trends?

Put in the product keywords on google trends. Filter your search by putting in data points. For example, put in the name of the country or city you want the search results to focus on. Also, mention a time frame and other key elements. We suggest you search for the trend of a keyword in the last 8 to 12 months.

This trend will give you an answer on what product you need to invest in.

Search your Competitors Product List

Research is the key to success for every business, same goes for dropshipping business as well. We suggest you do detailed research on your competitor’s websites. Focus on their best-selling products to see what’s trending and what is in demand.

You don’t have to list the exact brand and quality of the product, all you have to focus on is on what category of products you can get potential customers by looking at your competitor’s site.

Amazon Best Sellers

Amazon is the most trusted marketplace in the world. The majority of online shoppers do their online shopping from amazon. Amazon also sorts out its best-selling products, which you can surf through and put in your dropshipping store. What’s best is that you can also see reviews of various products etc



eBay Watch Count

Just Like Amazon, eBay also offers a feature of watch count that lets you see the most viewed product on the site and who is the most popular retailer on the platform. It also lets you search for keywords, that can help you with your research on figuring out the products for your business.



Search for Best Product Youtube Videos

Youtube is also a great platform for you to see the most search and trending product reviews and search for several niches as well. If the product video has become popular enough on youtube to gain enough viewership, then it is worth investing in as well.



AliExpress Dropshipping Center



Ali express offers dropshipping center that lets you research the business, products, and your competitors as well.

Oberlo



Oberlo lets you analyze data on Ali express. So if you want to find out if

Titan paint sprayers

are in demand, you can check its ratings and product orders in the last 30 days.

Top Performing Ads



If a product ad is performing well on a social media platform, it is worth it for you to invest in that product.