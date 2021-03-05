Giving Back in Honor of Brain Injury Awareness Month

1888 Press Release – Massachusetts neuropsychologist and brain injury survivor supports BIAA’s (Brain Injury Association of America) mission to raise awareness of a misunderstood, misdiagnosed, and underfunded neurological disease.

Three decades ago when Diane Roberts Stoler, Ed.D. (Dr. Diane®) sustained a brain injury she found herself alone to navigate life in its aftermath. Doctors had given up hope that she would walk and talk again. She wasn’t offered any type of support or rehabilitation. Dr. Diane did manage to regain her life through the methods discussed in the book she co-authored, Coping with Concussion and Mild Traumatic Brian Injury. Brain injury awareness and treatment options have come a long way since then, but there is still much work to do.

“I deeply appreciate and recognize the important work BIAA does to raise awareness of brain injury and to improve quality of life for all people affected by brain injury,” said Dr. Diane, a greater Boston area neuropsychologist, board-certified health psychologist, board-certified sports psychologist, and author. “BIAA is a valuable resource and advocate for survivors and their families.”

Every March, the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) leads the nation in recognizing Brain Injury Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge and support the millions of Americans impacted by brain injury.

To celebrate Brain Injury Awareness Month, Dr. Diane will donate a portion of the proceeds from any product purchased from www.drdiane.com/shop during the month of March to BIAA to help support their mission. This includes autographed copies of the book, Coping with Concussion and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury. In addition, Dr. Diane is offering a $100 discount on brain health consults scheduled during the month of March. To schedule or learn more about brain health consults with Dr. Diane, visit www.drdiane.com/treatments/brain-health-consults or call 800-500-9971.

Every nine seconds, someone in the United States sustains a brain injury. There are many causes of brain injury including falls, sports-related injuries, motor vehicle accidents, domestic violence, stroke, infectious disease, electric shock, and substance abuse/overdose.

“For the more than 5 million people in the United States living with a brain injury-related disability, I want you to know there is help and there is hope,” said Dr. Diane.

The BIAA 2021-2023 awareness campaign, More Than My Brain Injury, provides a platform for educating the public about the incidence of brain injury. It aims to de-stigmatize the injury, highlight the diversity of the brain injury community, and empower those who have survived. Information on Brain Injury Awareness Month, including educational material and downloadable collateral, is available at biausa.org/raiseawareness.

About Dr.Diane®:

Diane Roberts Stoler, Ed.D. (Dr.Diane®) is a world-known neuropsychologist specializing in brain rehabilitation and brain fitness. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Diane is an author, consultant, and international speaker. Dr. Diane is also a brain injury survivor. Drawing from her personal experience and professional expertise, Dr. Diane dedicates her clinical practice, writings, and personal appearances to helping others regain their lives. Her latest book, Coping with Concussion and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, is the first comprehensive guide to overcoming the challenges associated with brain injury.

Dr. Diane® has appeared in the American Psychological Association (APA) Monitor, The Boston Globe, and WebMD, and has a blog on PsychologyToday.com. She was also a guest on Tech Talk with Craig Peterson, offering expertise on the topics of Brain Rehabilitation and Brain Fitness.

If you would like more information, please call (978) 352-6349 or email info (at) drdiane.com.

About the Brain Injury Association of America:

The Brain Injury Association of America is the country’s oldest and largest nationwide brain injury advocacy organization. Their mission is to advance awareness, research, treatment, and education and to improve the quality of life for all people affected by brain injury. They are dedicated to increasing access to quality health care and raising awareness and understanding of brain injury.