Tech Mahindra Recognized as a Leader in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO

Tech Mahindra a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business reengineering services and solutions, announced today that is has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for customer service BPO. Tech Mahindra for its Business Process Arm has been positioned as a Leader in the analysis based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Tech Mahindra’s BPS business has been growing ahead of the industry by leading the Customer Experience market and challenging the middle and back-office markets through hyper-automation. Through its strategy of creating human centered experiences, Tech Mahindra is using artificial intelligence, automation and analytics to drive superior business outcomes for its customers while reducing total ownership costs. Tech Mahindra, through its, new-age platforms like M. AI. A and SeeR, is helping predict, personalize and disrupt the way customers are serviced. Tech Mahindra is leveraging its partner ecosystem effectively to bring the best of breed omni-channel solutions across verticals, resulting in this leadership position.

Ritesh Idnani, President, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “The CX industry is rapidly evolving, and our objective at Tech Mahindra is to help our clients provide human centered experiences, across channels, anytime and every time. I believe being positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO reflects the strong relationships we have with our customers. I would like to take this moment to thank our esteemed customers, appreciate our partners and applaud our teams for their unending support throughout.”

As part of NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

