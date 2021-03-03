Perdue Farms Perry, Ga. Associates Deliver $87,829 To United Way of Central Georgia

Associates from Perdue Farms operations in Perry, Ga., recently delivered $87,829 to the United Way of Central Georgia. The contribution included $76,329 in associate contributions and a $11,500 grant provided by the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms. Perdue employs 2,500 associates in Perry.

Our hearfelt thanks to the Perdue associates and the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation for their continued support. Their kindness and generosity will help us touch many lives in need of help in Central Georgia, said George McCanless, president and CEO of United Way of Central Georgia. The COVID nightmare has created even more demand for help from our most vulnerable neighbors. Due to business shutdowns and layoffs, many who were previously financially stable now find themselves struggling to maintain their families basic needs like stable housing and an adequate supply of food. The support from Perdue not only helps meet those needs, but your generosity and community spirit are why Perdue continues to stand out as a leader in Central Georgia.

The Perdue campaign allows associates to use a simple payroll deduction process to individually support United Way and its partner agencies. Since 2007, Perdue associates have delivered more than $1.6 million to support United Way of Central Georgia.

Im inspired by how freely our associates give through our United Way pledge campaign in support of our neighbors in our communities, said Lee Hiner, Perdue director of harvest operations in Perry. United Way plays an instrumental role in helping to improve the quality of life for so many people, and we remain committed to supporting their partners because, together, we are able to do so much more.

Perdue Farms is a United Way Global Leadership partner in recognition of its more than three-decades support of United Way, a platform for its associates to engage in the communities where they live and work. Perdue and its associates companywide have donated more than $9.3 million to United Way.

United Way is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to maximize the communities resources to improve the lives of all the members of the community. Through the combination of generous individual and business contributions, the United Way of Central Georgia is able to support such agencies as American Red Cross, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Clubs, Crisis Line and Safe House, Girls Scouts, Heart of Georgia Hospice, Meals on Wheels, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and more. To learn more, visit www.unitedwaycg.org

Perdue Farms commitment to its communities is highlighted in its FY2020 Company Stewardship Report.

