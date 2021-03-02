Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cannabis buds

Hong Kong Customs seized about 10 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of about $2 million at Hong Kong International Airport on February 25. One man was subsequently arrested on March 01.

Through risk assessment, Customs officers selected an air consignment, declared as containing honey, from Canada for inspection. Upon examination, Customs officers found a batch of suspected cannabis buds concealed inside false compartments at the bottom parts of 18 wooden crates carrying a total of 216 bottles of honey.

After follow-up investigation, Customs officers today arrested a 30-year-old man suspected to be in connection with the case in Yuen Long.

The investigation is ongoing.

Customs reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Under the Ordinance, cannabis and tetrahydro-cannabinol (THC) are classified as dangerous drugs. Importation of products (including food or drinks) containing cannabis or THC into Hong Kong is prohibited unless the relevant provisions in the Ordinance are complied with. In order to avoid breaching the law inadvertently, special attention should be paid to the packaging labels of those products.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182.