Sagar Group of Institutions‘ — SISTec Ratibad Department of Electrical Engineering organized a Two-Day Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “ARM Cortex Microcontroller for Renewable Energy Source Integration” on 18th & 19th February. This FDP was sponsored by Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) under the Third Phase of Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme commonly referred to as TEQIP-III or TEQIP-3.

Prof. Pankaj Kumar Sharma hosted the inauguration ceremony and welcomed all to the event. He further invited the dignitaries to the lamp lighting ceremony. Honorable Principal Dr. Manish Billore addressed the gathering and welcomed the speakers of this FDP – Dr. M. A. Mulla (Associate Professor, S.V.N.I.T, Surat) and Mr. S. M. Juned (Training Head, National Infotech). He encouraged the participants to enhance their skills through this event so that this knowledge can be transferred to students also. He expressed his appreciation for organizing such type of training program which bridges the gap between Academic & Industry.

Dr. M.A. Mulla and Mr. S.M. Juned covered various topics in their presentations and hands-on sessions, like:

1. Experiment Based Learning

2. Motivation of Renewable Energy

3. Present Day Power System

4. Solar PV Integration Requirements

5. Storage System Integration

6. Digital Control Requirements

7. Features of #STM32F407xx – Controller.

8. Pin configuration of the controller

9. Three Software requirement to program the controller are Waijung which give the C-file, Kiel used to convert the C-file to binary, and ST link to load binary code in the controller

10. How to configure Target Setup & Digital Output in Simulink

11. How to burn the code in the Flash Memory of the Microcontroller using MATLAB

12. Generated pulse on PO12 pin and toggle LED for 1 sec in PO 13

13. Push button LED with de-bounce normal single pulse toggle latch.

The following objectives were accomplished during the program:

1. Interfacing of the MATLAB with ARM Cortex Microcontroller using Waijung, Keil & ST-Link Software

2. Configuring Target Setup, LCD Display Setup, and Volatile Storage to display name in LCD

3. Blocksets for Programming TIMERS, ADC, and DAC

4. Development of PLL and MPPT using ARM Cortex-M4 Microcontroller

5. Demonstration of P & O MPPT using ARM Cortex-M4 Controller

The FDP was finally concluded by bestowing the experts – Dr. M. A. Mulla (Associate Professor, S.V.N.I.T, Surat) and Mr. S. M. Juned (Training Head, National Infotech) with the Mementos of Remembrance given by Principal Dr. Manish Billore and Prof. Subinoy Roy. Faculties, M. Tech Research Scholars & students gave their feedback on the knowledge that they have gained from this program.

Prof. Ashish Singhal the coordinator of FDP proposed a vote of thanks and heartily gave thanks to TEQIP-III RGPV, the esteemed management, Group Director Ma’am, Principal Sir, Mahesh Sir, and the entire SISTec Ratibad family for everlasting support and motivation for the successful completion of this FDP.

