Hong Kong – Correctional officers stopped fighting among remand persons in custody

At 3.36pm today, 16 male remand persons in custody, aged between 15 and 20, engaged in a fight inside the dining hall. Officers at the scene immediately stopped the fight and called for reinforcement.

A correctional officer sustained injury to his foot during the process of stopping the fight. After receiving examination and treatment at the institution hospital, he did not need to be sent out to a public hospital. One of the persons in custody involved sustained injury to his face and was referred to a public hospital for further examination and treatment after receiving treatment at the institution hospital. After examination and treatment provided by the institution hospital, the other persons in custody involved did not need to be sent out.

The case has been reported to the Police for investigation.

The 16 persons in custody were remanded for the offences of trafficking in a dangerous drug, robbery, theft, etc. respectively.