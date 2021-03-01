Future Problem Solving Program International announces topic for International Conference 2021: Neurotechnology

1888PressRelease – Student champs move on to international competition for critical and creative thinking.

Future Problem Solving Program International’s (FPSPI) VIRTUAL International Conference will host over 2,200 problem solvers from around the globe. The Opening Ceremony on June 9th, 2021 will kick off this annual event!

These 4th-12th grade students have displayed futuristic thinking and the creative problem solving process; local qualifying competitions earned them a coveted invitation to the conference. Through its programs, FPSPI prepares these students to be tomorrow’s leaders, ready to solve global problems.

Global Issues Problem Solving and Scenario competitors arrive equipped to tackle potential neurotechnology problems set in the near future. These teams and individuals must research all aspects of the topic to be prepared for competitive events where a futuristic scenario will be analyzed and addressed.

Details on the topic can be found at https://www.fpspi.org/ic-topic/

Community Problem Solving competitors are showcased in a featured event, displaying projects spanning the past year. For these student-driven projects, the participants designed a project to serve an identified need in their community. The Community Problem Solving Showcase will feature videos and posters on our online platform. Our YouTube channel will also feature student projects so the public can admire these dynamic youth and learn about the change they enacted.

April Michele, Executive Director states her excitement about the program.

“In 2020 we were able to pivot quickly from our planned in-person, 4-day conference with 2,000+ participants to our first ever virtual conference. Online competitions and an interactive digital space allowed students to collaborate, attend workshops, and experience Future Problem Solving. This digital space will be enhanced for an even stronger experience in 2021! Despite current events detailing negativity around the world, these young leaders inspire us with their enthusiasm and creativity, ready to tackle the world’s toughest problems,” April said. “The collaboration and excitement they exhibit with others from around the globe models the hope and resiliency of our future. We are immensely proud of all the work these students, and their coaches and parents, perform throughout the year. The problem solvers of today will be the change makers for a better tomorrow!”

#problemsolved

About Future Problem Solving Program International (FPSPI)

FPSPI, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 1974, has grown into an international academic program, challenging students to think creatively and futuristically. For 46 years, Future Problem Solving Program International (FPSPI) has worked to help students develop the critical and creative thinking skills they will need to solve real-world challenges, and apply those skills to finding solutions that have the potential to bring about positive change. Since its inception, the program has grown to include students from 14 countries and 32 states in the US. Over 20,000 students officially participated in 2019-20, and hundreds of thousands participate each year as the program also reaches students involved non-competitively in classrooms or after school programs that use materials to enhance curriculum through critical and creative thinking.

http://www.fpspi.org