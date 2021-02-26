SuperBottoms launches Organic Comfortwear for babies

No seams, no tags, super comfortable organic cotton top and shorts set perfect as Stay at Home wear for babies

Eco-friendly baby products start-up SuperBottoms, which is known for its reusable cloth diapers for babies brings its latest product offering Comfortwear – Organic top and set for babies and toddlers.

With babies spending most of their time indoors due to COVID, the all parents team at SuperBottoms found a clear gap in clothing meant to be worn at home – something that is least intrusive in the active life of babies and toddlers. Keeping this in mind, the team thoughtfully designed a unisex sleeveless top and shorts set made of certified organic cotton is super fun prints. The top and shorts set have no seams, no scratchy tags for the maximum comfort of kids. It comes in really cute and fun prints printed out of Azo-free safe dyes for a truly fuss-free and safe clothing line for kids.

Commenting on the launch, Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms Founder & CEO said, “When lockdown started our active kids had to be confined at home all day. It was more difficult for them to cope up with the lifestyle change than it was for us. This is when we decided to put our thoughts together to make it a little easier for our tiny tots’ life at home by designing a line of loungewear ideal for wearing at home. SuperBottoms Comfort Wear is a range of 100% organic cotton sleeveless top and shorts set which is seamless, has no tags, is made of Azo-free dyes, and is so soft that it feels like a second skin. The initial feedback on the product from our 40000 strong Facebook community has been fantastic.”

SuperBottoms Comfort Wear for babies is a set of top and shorts available in 4 sizes:

6 months – 1 year

1 year – 2 years

2 years – 4 years

4 years – 6 years

It is available at an offer price of Rs.349 on www.superbottoms.com and is also available in Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, and other leading e-commerce portals and baby-care stores in India.