Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected ketamine worth about $15.4 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seized about 26 kilograms of suspected ketamine with an estimated market value of about $15.4 million at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) on February 19. Two men were subsequently arrested in Yau Ma Tei yesterday (February 24).

Customs officers inspected two air consignments, both declared as carrying fabric, arriving in Hong Kong from Pakistan at HKIA on February 19 and found the batch of suspected ketamine inside three carton boxes loaded with fabric.

After follow-up investigation, Customs officers yesterday arrested two men, aged 23 and 26, suspected to be in connection with the case in Yau Ma Tei.

The duo have been jointly charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug and will appear at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (February 26).

Customs reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people, nor to release their personal data or home address to others for receiving parcels or goods.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.