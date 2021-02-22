Canada – Seizure of contraband and unauthorized Items at Donnacona Institution

On February 15th, 2021, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Donnacona Institution, a federal maximum-security institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included two iPhones, three small smartphones, 11 USB cables, one charger and seven SIM cards. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $18 000.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.