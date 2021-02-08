An Overview of Corona Virus (COVID-19): Diagnosis and Treatment

Corona virus is one of the kinds of viruses which result in illnesses like Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and common cold. The new or Novel Corona virus was first introduced in China in the later part of 2019.

Soon after that its outbreak occurred due to which most the whole world is suffering badly. Now it is termed as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). However, it is commonly known as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). WHO (World Health Organization) has declared its outbreak as pandemic in March 2020.

Both WHO and CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) update every piece of information regarding COVID-19 on their official websites. Even they have recommended certain preventive measures against the illness.

Diagnosis

In case you observe emerging of some early signs of COVID-19 or suspect the exposure to it then contact with the doctor immediately. Even you should inform the doctor if you have had any previous contact with any COVID-19 infected-person.

Certain aspects are there to consider whether you should get tested for COVID-19 or not. Even it is relied from a region to another! On the basis of that you have to visit a nearby clinic for screening to check whether you are actually infected or not!

In some countries, the doctor decides if there is any importance to arrange a testing appointment for the patient on the basis of the symptoms experiencing at present. Also the close of the patient with any COVID-19 diagnosed person is considered at the same time. Sometimes testing is suggested when the patient is at high risk of illness or undergoing any medical procedure.

A healthcare provider will visit you to collect swab sample from your throat (throat swab) or nose (nasopharyngeal swab). Then, it is sent to the laboratory for analysis. In case there is sputum cough then the sample can be taken for assessment.

Home testing kit for COVID-19 is approved by FDA (The U.S. Food & Drug Administration) to use. However, it can be only available with the prescription from your doctor.

Treatment

At present only a medication gets the approval for treating the patients infected with COVID-19. In fact till date there is no cure for this viral infection! Even antibiotics get failed against this tedious disease. However, the only hope is researchers continue with their study to introduce several effective treatment options.

FDA approves the usage of remdesivir (Veklury), an antiviral drug for treating the patients with COVID-19. It is generally for the hospitalised patients and who are quite aged (adults) and below 12 years of age (children). Even it accepts the authorised use of rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib (Olumiant) for treating COVID-19 in a few instances.

This pill proves to be quite efficient in combating against Corona virus by promoting antiviral activity and alleviating inflammation. As per FDA this pill can be combined with remdesivir to administer to the hospitalised people infected with COVID-19 who are in need of supplemental oxygen or on mechanical ventilators.

Only these 2 monoclonal antibody medications get the approval of emergency use authorisation from FDA. Basically these are lab-created proteins which trigger the immune system to combat against the viruses. The instance of such medication is bamlanivimab. Even the combination of imdevimab and casirivimab (antibodies) can be used to obtain the same impact.

These are reliable for treating moderate to mild COVID-19 patients who are at high risk to develop severe medical condition in the future due to this infection. In this procedure, you can find the administration of an intravenous infusion. But it is administered to the patients’ body as early as the symptoms start emerging or before getting hospitalised.

Recently, corticosteroid dexamethasone is recommended by the U.S. National Institutes of Health especially for the hospitalised patients with severe Corona virus infection. It is also suggested for giving to the infected patients who need mechanical oxygen or supplemental oxygen at the same time. In case there is shortage of dexamethasone supply then hydrocortisone, methylprednisolone and prednisone (other corticosteroids) can be used as its substitute.

Convalescent plasma therapy also receives the usage authorisation from FDA for treating COVID-19. Interestingly, it can be only donated by the people who have successfully and completely recovered from this viral infection. It can be used for treating the hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients.

Otherwise, supportive care can be given targeting to relieving symptoms such as:

Fluid intake Rest Cough syrup and medication Pain relievers (acetaminophen and ibuprofen)

No evidence is there stating that the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or ibuprofen must be avoided. For mild symptoms, you can get recovered fully at home. No hospitalisation is needed in such case. Doctors will give some instructions to follow to resist the transmission of the virus to anyone else.

At that time you have to follow the norms of self quarantine to stay far from other family members and pets. Try to use separate washroom and bedroom and always use mask while talking to anyone.

Home isolation will be suggested as the primary need along with medical care. The doctor is likely to get in touch with you daily. As soon as the home isolation time window gets over follow the guidelines provided by local health department and your doctor. For severe cases, hospitalisation is must!

These are all you need to know about diagnostic procedure and treatment options for Corona virus (COVID-19). As no proper treatment option (vaccines and medications) has been introduced or get approved so far, you should follow the preventive measures strictly.

It includes maintaining social distancing, frequent hand washing and using facial mask. It is better if you can put on a face shield. For any suspicion of COVID-19 exposure, visit STD Check London to get tested and confirm. But an appointment is necessary for that! Negative result doesn’t mean that you don’t have to follow preventive measures as it should be continued till any vaccine gets introduced.