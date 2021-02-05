Maternal Mortality Ratio

A Task Force had been constituted by the Government to examine the correlation of age of marriage and motherhood with (i) health, medical well-being and nutritional status of mother and neonate/ infant/ child, during pregnancy, birth and thereafter, (ii) key parameters like Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Total Fertility Rate (TFR), Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB), Child Sex Ratio (CSR) etc. and (iii) any other relevant points pertaining to health and nutrition in this context.