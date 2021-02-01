167 Experts from over 53 Countries & 76 Univ. presenting over 87 research papers at Three Days IIF International Research Conference 2021

While welcoming over 167 speakers, researchers, experts from over 53 countries 64 Cities, 87 research Papers from over 76 Universities and participants in the First day Inaugural session of IIF International Research Conference and Awards Summit 2021, eminent Professor of Finance, Prof Dr J D Agrawal, Chairman, Indian Institute of Finance gave an insight into educational programmes, achievements and contributions of Indian Institute of Finance in the last 33 years, He emphasised that the IIF Global Network and over 45 Memorandum of Associations with Universities and institutions world wide would give a global edge to its students and faculty. During his speech he said that promoting research is one of the most important objective of IIF. He stressed pursuing the objective of the Institute, IIF faculty has produced over 300 research articles and published over 200 books, developed over 450 case studies, participated in over 990 Radio and Television talks in last 33 years. He also launched the newly updated website of the Indian Institute of Finance, www.iif.edu on the occasion. While delivering the Chief Guest Address in the Inaugural Session on first day at IIF International Research Conference and Awards Summit 2021 on 29th January, 2021, “The Governance of Globalization in the 21st Century, Prof. Dr. Grzegorz Witold Kolodko, Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance (1994-97 & 2002-03), (An eminent Academician, Politician, Author; Key Architect of Polish Economic Reforms;; Founder & Director, Transformation, Integration & Globalization Economic Research (TIGER), Kozminski University, Warsaw, POLAND. World’s most quoted Polish Economist elaborated on policy oriented research. He emphasised on the importance of Savings, Investment and Exports and it’s impact on the economic front. He emphasised the need for ecological environment and governance of globalization in a country. Guest of Honour address on Challenges in our Post – Virus World was delivered by H.E. Ambassador Prof. Dr. Deepak Vohra, IFS (Special Advisor to Prime Minister, Lesotho, South Sudan, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, AFRICA; Special Advisor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Councils, Kargil and Leh, INDIA; Formerly Ambassador of India to Armenia, Georgia, South Sudan, Sudan, Poland and Lithuania; Honorary Professor, Indian Institute of Finance, INDIA). According to Prof. Vohra, technology will be the core of new world as the world is moving towards technology based working module. He emphasized that the communication has changed forever and the virtual reality has become a new actual reality today. IIF Research Council Member, Prof. Dr. Yochanan Shachmurove, (Full Professor of Economics at City University of New York CUNY, USA); New York University, USA; Wharton School, University of Pennensylvania, Philadelphia, USA) delivered a thought provoking discussion on Emotions and Financial Decisions. He analyzed the emotions in the group by classifying population on the basis of country of birth; country of residence; employment status and employment history. He stressed that the emotions are integral to life while, emotions are ignored in economics. Happiness is the greatest good and envy can be counter productive. Group productivity shows a definite link between group joy and creativity feels Prof. Shachmurove. Prof. Dr. Julia Margarete Puaschunde, (Behavioral Economist & Professor, The New School and The New School for Social Research, New York, USA) delivered a Special Keynote Address on Post-COVID Capitalism and Finance : Data Fiduciary in order to alleviate Principal Agent Problems in the Artificial Big Data Age highlighted Capitalism after Covid 19 emphasizing on Health Care. She also pointed out inequalities in digitalization. The IIF Alumni Address was delivered by IIF MBF (2003-05) Alumni, Mr. Sadar Abdul Rasheed, (Head – Risk Management, Al Guhar Group, UAE; Earlier GlowOil Group UAE; GARMCO, BHARAIN; Savola Gp, SAUDI ARABIA; MCXINDIA). The conference hosted over 167 speakers from 53+ countries 64+ Cities, 89+ research Papers, 76+ Universities. The Three day Conference will also host Summit Addresses and Award Ceremony 2021. The Conference is chaired and moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance & Dean (IR) Indian Institute of Finance (www.iif.edu) and Executive Editor, Finance India (www.financeindia.org). The First day of the conference was attended by over 250 global participants on Zoom, Facebook and Youtube from USA, UK, Poland, Turkey, Canada, Indonesia, France, Germany, UAE, Singapore, India and others. IIF, research based Non-profit educational institution, is very well known internationally. It is unique, emerging centre of excellence, a base for scholarship and high quality professionally oriented education, research and training. Its Alumni holds senior positions in Banks, Financial Institutions, Corporate, Governments & Academia. IIF has Signed 45+ MOUs with Universities Worldwide.