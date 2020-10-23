Macans Cyber Clinic offers cure for Cyber Threats & Cyber Psychology known as Digital Detox (“The Ultimate Guide for beating Technology Addiction)

The soaring number of cases of cyber threats, cyber frauds and data theft targeting companies, entrepreneurs and individuals, has resulted in over 12+ crore Indians losing over Rs. 1.2 lakh crore in 2019. Macans Cyber Clinic now offers a one-stop full-fledged clinical remedy & cure to all problems related to cyber threats and cyber psychology known as Digital Detox – the ultimate guide for beating technology addiction. Macans Infotech prevents cyber frauds through forensic investigation and data theft and restructuring of data from mobile phone and cloud.

Co-founders & Directors Mr. Sagoon Wagh and Mrs. Sridevi Shetty Wagh (renowned for their work in the film industry as well as producers) incubated Macans Cyber Clinic Pvt. Ltd. & Macans Infotech Pvt. Ltd. along with Technocrat Cyber Security Expert Mr. Makarand Wagh, an ex-law Enforcement Officer and Digital Fraud Investigator.

“We are proud to be associated with Makarand Wagh, who is one of the biggest names in India for Cyber Forensics as he consults for various State Governments and his investigative skills in the Techno Legal aspect are extremely rare in the country. Our Motto is to create a revolution in today’s society to provide tips to avoid being a victim of these scams and secure their data in this Digital era. This will be the fasting growing business in the coming years as all the companies will require our service and guidance to protect their data as well as be alert on Cyber Frauds,” says Mr. Sagoon Wagh, Co-Founder and Director, Macans Infotech & Macans Cyber Clinic.

Macans Cyber Clinic constantly spreads awareness on Digital Cyber Crime through services such as Live Seminars, Workshops, Training Programmes, Live Webinars and Online Learning Programmes for all public and private enterprises in diverse business sectors. In the digital era, the firm helps tackle Digital Crimes, Social Media Frauds, Mobile App Frauds, Online Banking Frauds, Virus and Cyber Crime against Women & Harassment in Digital Space.

Mr. Makarand Wagh, Co-Founder and Director, Macans Cyber Clinic and Macans Infotech, says, “National Cyber Security Strategy is the need of the hour along with adoption of regular cyber security audits and data protection initiatives and policies that shall protect the privacy and interests of individuals and companies. Macans aspires to solve problems of vulnerable people who are either victims and help them to avoid becoming a victim by taking adequate precautions. We are all about how to be safe & be alert before crime happens. Our intention is to educate people on digital Cyber Crime Risk and Fraud – which is need of an hour. Data, Ideas and IP are modern-day equivalent of gold and we work hard and smart to provide impenetrable cyber security at all times. We have Licensed Tools from Israel and any Investigation is done on Electronic Devices with the help of higher end Licensed Forensic Tools.”

Mr. Makarand Wagh is an Electronic Engineer after which he has been serving in Police Department as an Anti-Swat and Anti-Terrorist handling high profile clientele as an expert & Digital Cyber Crime Expert. He was in the Anti-Terrorist Squad, Confidential Unit, Crime Branch and a Special Unit Team tackling cyber–crimes and frauds. He also worked closely on the case of the “Terror Attacks in Mumbai”. Presently, he is working on Digital Forensic Investigation with many private and public companies in India and abroad. Mr. Wagh has trained officers of many agencies on digital fraud investigation and worked for many government agencies in investigation of high profile cases. He helped throw some light on the digital investigations being undertaken recently including high profile cases in association with the Central Agencies – Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation & Narcotics Control Bureau.

Macans tries to neutralize cybercrime, which is defined as a crime in which a computer/ mobile/ digital device is the object of the crime (hacking, phishing, spamming, etc.) or is used as a tool to commit an offence (child pornography, hate crimes) by criminals who perform these illegal activities (often referred to as hackers). The various types of cybercrimes include: Hacking, Salami Attack, Malware dissemination, Software Piracy, Obscene or Offensive Content, Pornography, Cyber Sex Fraud, Phishing, Spoofing, Spam, Denial of Service, Threatening, Net Extortion, Cyber Terrorism, Drug Trafficking, Cyber Warfare, Cyber Stalking, Cyber Defamation and IRC Crime.

Macans Infotech works with leading companies such as NSE, TATA Motors, Aditya Birla Group, L&T Group, Kawasaki and Central-State bodies such as Maharashtra Police amongst others.

Macans Infotech is a specialist in Computer Forensics (otherwise known as “digital forensics”), which is a process of electronic discovery to acquire digital evidence, analyse facts and report on a case by examining digital devices such as computers, hard drives or any other storage media or network conducted by a suitably trained computer forensic analyst in order to investigate a claim or allegation. Forensic Investigation comprises Computer Forensics, Cyber Crime Investigation, Mobile Forensics, Forensics Data Recovery, Secure Data Eraser, E-Discovery, E-mail, Investigation, Digital Forensics Investigation, Information Security Audit Gap Analysis, Cloud Forensics, Robot Forensics, Drone Forensics, Mac Analysis, CCTV Analysis and Corporate Investigations amongst others.

Macans Cyber Clinic is specialist into providing remedy for all problems by creating Awareness Programmes on Cyber Frauds and Cyber Psychology in Schools/Colleges/Companies/Banks/Parents/Teachers through Webinars, Seminars/Online Course/Workshops guiding on different types of Frauds increasing related to Cyber. Macans mission is to become the customer’s number one choice when it comes to building a software defined Datacenter. It provides consulting, professional services and Training of exceptional quality with speed, which help customers in meeting their business objectives. More info on website : www.macansinfotech.com/www.macanscyberclinic.com