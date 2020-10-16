MindBox Launches Direct-2-Home Program in Line with NEP’s Decision to Teach Multidisciplinary Courses

MindBox is one of the leading creative education programs was leveraged through schools with over 100,000 parents across India who entrusted program with their child’s creative development specific to K12 school education and beyond. MindBox program emphasized more on multidisciplinary learning, including science, technology, research, engineering, art and mathematics (STREAM). Thus, enabling kids to choose their learning trajectory based on their talent and interest. So does the new education policy.

With the clear intent of helping kids leverage this program MindBox is launching Direct-2-Home concept, which will enable kids to take 1:1 live classes with trained teachers from the comfort of their homes.

MindBox Direct-2-Home aims at building core abilities in kids for a future where many of today’s jobs won’t exist. Moreover, with the world getting more and more Technological & Visual, MindBox is teaching new age skills at an early stage which helps understanding of how technology works. The program helps kids in the age group of 8-16 Years to take up live online classes in Graphics Design, Game Design, 3D Animation, and App Design with expert facilitators. Beyond technical skills, it helps build confidence, encourage collaboration, inspire creativity and teach kids how to problem-solve. These are the skills that last a lifetime and will be paramount to every child’s success in the workforce.

While the new academic structure proposed by the Government under the New Education Policy will meet the developmental needs and interests of the students for their development at different stages, MindBox will build a self-reliant curriculum structure mounting 6 central themes – Multidisciplinary, flexibility, experiential learning, integration of skills, assessment and technology use & integration.

Rishi Khemka, CEO, MindBox, “Welcomes the government’s move with the new education policy and he believes the important piece in this puzzle is the integration of skills to empower and nurture the cognitive skills in kids”. He added, “With MindBox Direct-2-Home program, they will be able to walk with the parents in building a sustainable and self-reliant atmosphere for their kids at home with new tools that foster children to become problem solvers and creative thinkers of the future”. The objective of the program is to prepare every kid from Consumer to Creator, Problem Mindset to Solution Mindset and a Doing Mind to Thinking Mind and in the process, obtain their overall physical, social, emotional, and creative development. He expects to not only touch millions of lives, but to transform them.

For more information on MindBox Direct-2-Home learning, visit https://www.mbxd2h.in/.

About MindBox:

Founded in 2012, MindBox is a niche player in creative education program that aims to empower kids with 21st Century Skills. The program helps to develop creativity & life skills of kids by an output-based learning through technology, tools and STREAM. Headquartered in New Delhi with 330+ employees spread across major cities in India including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.