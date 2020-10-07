SISTec Creates Solar Powered Go-Cart Vehicle

Sagar Group’s Sagar Institute of Science and Technology (SISTec) Gandhi Nagar Mechanical Engineering Department has successfully created a Solar Powered Go-Cart Vehicle under its research project sponsored by the National Project Implementation Unit (NPIU) under Collaborative Research Scheme.

The department was accorded a grant under TEQIP-III by Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki University with a time limit of one year to complete the project. Dr. Rashmi Dwivedi with her commitment and dedication in the pandemic made it all to create the machine under the expert guidance of Dr. Sanjay Chhalotre Associate Professor, SISTec. The machine has inputs from Prof Ashish Labade, Asst Professor Computer Science Department at SISTec on IoT (Internet of Things) applications in using the non-conventional source of energy.

Chetan Katole, Manish Kushwah, Sanjay Choudhary, and Mayur Chouhan students of the Mechanical Department at SISTec also pitched in to complete the project before time. On a single charge, the vehicle runs for 60 km and takes about 12 hours to complete charge of its battery and the cost of making the vehicle is approx rupees 3 lacs with efforts still on to reduce the costing.

Dr. Keshvendra Chaudhary, Principal SISTec, Dr. Swati Saxena, Vice Principal SISTec, Dr. Ravishanker V Choudri – HoD Mechanical Engineering have extended their gratitude towards Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki University for sanctioning the project. Sudhir Kumar Agrawal, Chairman Sagar Group, and Siddharth Sudhir Agrawal, Managing Director, Sagar Group has congratulated Team SISTec, department of mechanical engineering, students, and the faculties for their commendable efforts on imparting practical knowledge to students.