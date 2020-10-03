“A Model for finding out firm defaulting on loan with Bank’s NPA data” : Prof. Pankaj Sinha, Professor, Faculty of Mangement Studies, University of Delhi

Prof. Dr. Pankaj Sinha (Professor of Finance, Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, Delhi, INDIA) presented a model based on Bayesian and Machine Learning Methods for banks to decide whether a loan should be extended to a firm or not by finding out probability of Firm defaulting on loan by analysing with the Bank’s NPA data while delivering the Opening Keynote Address in the tenth technical session use Machine Learning Methods in Financial Decision Making at IIF International Research Conference and Awards Summit 2020 on 29th September, 2020,

Ms. Ayushi Tyagi & Dr. Geeta Mishra (Amity University, Noida, Uttar Pradesh INDIA) and Dr. Amirul Hasan Ansari (Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, INDIA). a research paper on “Antecedents of Performance Management System Effectiveness (PMSE) and Employee Engagement : A Study of Service Sector Employees”. The paper tries to identify relationship between PMSE indicators and dimensions of employee engagement and organization engagement. Performance oriented culture was found to be strongest predictor for job engagement and organization engagement. Employee involvement was found to be another important element towards generating job engagements.

Mr. Sameer Lal (Jawahar Lal Nehru University, Delhi, INDIA) presented his research paper on “Mesopotamia : An Antique Land in Distress”. According to him, hydroponic if adopted by the collective efforts of society could help rivers to be free from reservoirs that hold its water and be off grid. The water could be harvested from rain and dew thus eliminating need for canal that trans grace the planet where forests could come up and arrest the problem of climate change.

The last paper of the session was on “High Frequency Trading : Impact on Indian Stock Markets” . the paper on the subject was presented by Mr. Talluri Gopi Yeswanth; Mr. B. Sujith Kumar and Dr. Vedala Naga Sailaja (Koneru Lakshmaiah Edu Foundation K.L University, Andhra Pradesh, INDIA). The paper studied about introduction of high frequency trading, growth and impact of HFT on markets and the role of technology in High Frequency Trading to take advantage of minute discrepancies in prices and trade on them quickly and in huge quantities.

The Closing Keynote Address on World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Index : Way forward for Uzbekistan was given by Prof. Dr. Adkham Sh Bekmuradov (Director, EL-YURT UMIDI (Foundation for Training Specialists Abroad & Building of Capacity of Public Servants under the Agency for the Development . of Public Service under the President of the Republic of UZBEKISTAN). Dr. Bekmuradov said that Uzbeikstan is currently indirectly suffering due to trade wars between its trade partners USA, China, Russia and European Countries. Absence of participation of a country in Global Indices, adversely affect foreign direct investment in a country as foreign Investors use Global Indices data to make investment decisions. He advocated “3 I’s” – Investment, Innovation and Integration are very important for economic growth. At the same time they should not give economies Principle of Menial control because all these systematic, conceptual and strategic approach and problems can ensure sustainable economic growth.

A Special Keynote Address on Economic Data Science was delivered by Prof. Dr. Lin William Cong, Rudd Family Professor of Management and Associate Professor of Finance, Cornell University, New York, USA., Prof. Cong strongly advocated Artificial Intelligence and big data analytics to be tailored for social sciences. There is a need to emphasise interpretability and link to economic principles.

The Referee Address was delivered by Prof. Dr. M. Banu Durukan (Professor of Finance, Chair & Member Senat, Dokuz Eylul University, Izmir, TURKEY), where she discussed about various points the researchers can consider to improve their papers further.

