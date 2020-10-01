“India is moving toward economic nationalism in place of Political, social and cultural nationalism” : Professor P.K.Chaubey, Former President Indian Economic Association

India is moving toward economic nationalism in place of Political, social and cultural nationalism said Professor P.K. Chaubey while delivering the Opening Keynote Address in Eighth Technical Session at IIF International Research Conference and Awards Summit 2020 on 29th September, 2020 on “Deleating Strategy of Vocal to Local in Self-Dependent India”. Prof. Dr. P.K. Chaubey (formerly Professor, Indian Institute of Public Administration, INDIA, Editor-in-Chief, Indian Journal of Quantitative Economics, INDIA) and Former President of Indian Economic Association, He marked the beginning of Eighth Technical Session which was followed by two Research paper presentations. Prof. Chaubey spoke on the history of Atmanirbhar Bharat – Self reliance ever since Indian Independence.

A presentation on “An Empirical Study on Exploration of Evolving Factors influencing FinTech adoption during Covid-19 Pandemic with reference to Payment and Remittance Services: was made by Ms. K Padma Kiran and Dr. Vedala Naga Sailaja (KL University, Andhra Pradesh, INDIA). The study conducted in Hyderabad city finds all five factors i.e Lockdown, Social Distancing, Containment Risk, Family Safety and awareness of COID-19 to be statistically significant in the analysis of FinTech Adoption. The Fintech adoption intention during Covid-19 Pandemic is quite good with 3.41 mean. It has also been found that FinTech users opting for Payment Services is 36.7%, Remittance Services is 37.5 % and Payment & Remittance Services is 25.8%. The study also finds that there is a great opportunity for FinTech firms for attracting more number of users and reap the benefit as they have shown higher intention towards FinTech Products.

Ms. Lovis Reji and Dr. Anu Antony (Rajagiri School of Social Sciences, Kerala, INDIA) discussed their research paper on BITCOIN : It’s Emergence and Future. The paper found that while Low Fees and Friction, Uniformity & Portability and Divisibility & Durability are advantages in favour of Bitcoins, There are many disadvantages also associated with Bitcoins which include irreversibility of transactions, questionable Security, hoarding and loss due to theft of Bitcoins are reasons to worry.

Prof. Dr. María Coronado (Professor of Finance, Universidad Pontificia Comillas-ICADE, Madrid, SPAIN) delivered her Referee address on the paper presentations to end the technical session.

The Conference is chaired and moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance & Dean (IR) Indian Institute of Finance (www.iif.edu) and Executive Editor, Finance India (www.financeindia.org).

The Third day of the conference was attended by over 250 global participants on Zoom, Facebook and Youtube from USA, UK, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Canada, Indonesia, France, Germany, UAE, Singapore, India and others.

The conference hosted over 198 speakers from 41+ countries 78+ Cities, 85+ research Papers, 101+ Universities. The Three day Conference also hosted a Doctoral Colloquium, Book Release Ceremony, Summit Addresses and IIF Research Professor Award 2020.

