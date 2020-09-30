“Policy makers should consider level of shareholding and terms structure and then formulate the regulations.” Dr. M. Thenmozhi, Professor IIT Madras

Policy makers should consider level of shareholding and terms structure and then formulate the regulations. Said Prof. Dr. M. Thenmozi (Professor of Finance, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, while delivering opening Keynote address in a Seventh Technical Session, at IIF International Research Conference and awards summit 2020 on 29th September 2020 in a session on “Concentrated Ownership and Related party Transactions”. According to her, higher the promoter ownership higher are the related party transactions showing a positive significance association between related party transactions and the promoter ownership.

The keynote speech was followed by three research paper presentations by researchers. While making the First presentation titled Predicting the Probability of Failure of Central Public Sector Enterprises : A Statistical Machine Learning Approach, Dr. Bhushan Pardeshi; Dr. Padmalochana Bisoyi and Dr. Pranita Burbure (S B Patil Institute of Management, Maharashtra, INDIA) said that The Statistical method shows 83.9 % accuracy in predicting the financial failures as well as the two machine learning methods were applied by them in the study shows the accuracy of predicting the failure of Central Public Sector Enterprises is 93.5% and 97.3 % respectively. The outcome of study represents that Return on Assets, Retained profit to Total Assets, EBIT, Sales to Total Assets, Net Profit Margin, Sales to Labour cost, Gross Value added to Capital Employed and capital output ratio are the main factors causing the failures of CPSEs.

Research paper titled Impact of Merger on the Financial Position of Banking Sector with reference to State Bank of India (SBI) was presented by Ms. Sreedevi Chunchu (Bhavan’s Vivekananda College of Science, Humanities & Commerce, Telengana, INDIA) and Dr. K.S. Sekhara Rao (Koneru Lakshmaiah Edu Foundation KL University, Andhra Pradesh, INDIA). The paper examines the financial performance of SBI pre and post merger of SBI. The study suggested SBI to reduce the NPAs and focus on Capital Adequacy Ratio. It also suggested the bank to maintain liquidity to fulfil the needs of working capital and long term requirements.

Third research paper titled A Comparative Study of Family and Non-Family Run Business Financial Performance with Reference to Select Indian Companies by Ms. Sreemathi Raghunandan and Dr. K.S. Sekhara Rao (Koneru Lakshmaiah Edu Foundation KL University, Andhra Pradesh, INDIA) examined the relationship of ownership ratio with the financial performance indicators of family run business and suggests that the family run businesses entities should create wealth to the shareholders. The study also suggest to the family run businesses entities to setup clear standards, goals, aspirations and practice transparency in the organisation so Family run business will also compete with the professionally managed non family run businesses.

The Closing Keynote Address on “Liquidity and Market Risk: Proposal for Definition and Quantification Methodology” was delivered by Prof. Dr. María Coronado (Professor of Finance, Universidad Pontificia Comillas-ICADE, Madrid, SPAIN) and Mr. César Yeboles ( Research Fellow, Universidad Pontificia Comillas-ICADE, Madrid, SPAIN).

The Referee Address on the three research papers was given by Dr. Sadar Abdul Rasheed (Head (Risk Management), Al Guhar Group, UAE and IIF MBF 2003-05 Alumni, Indian Institute of Finance, INDIA)

The Conference was chaired and moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance & Dean (IR) Indian Institute of Finance (www.iif.edu) and Executive Editor, Finance India- the quarterly journal of Finance (www.financeindia.org).

The Third day of the conference was attended by over 250 global participants on Zoom, Facebook and Youtube from USA, UK, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Canada, Indonesia, France, Germany, UAE, Singapore, India and others.

The conference hosted over 198 speakers from 41+ countries 78+ Cities, 85+ research Papers, 101+ Universities. The Three day Conference also hosted a Doctoral Colloquium, Book Release Ceremony, Summit Addresses and IIF Research Professor Award 2020.

IIF, research based Non-profit educational institution, is very well known internationally. Its Alumni holds senior positions in Banks, Financial Institutions, Corporate, Governments & Academia. IIF has Signed 37+ MOUs with Universities Worldwide.