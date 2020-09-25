ASUS announces entry into Commercial PC market in India Launches “Expert Series” Brand with wide range of products

Targets all key enterprise customer segments with a wide portfolio of 11 models across Laptops, Desktops, and All-in-Ones,featuring 10th Gen Intel® processors and variants with Windows 10 Pro support

KEY POINTS

Mumbai, September 21st, 2020: ASUS India, Indian arm ofTaiwan-headquartered, multinational computer hardware and electronics company, today announced the launchofa wide portfolio ofcommercial PC products in India under the brand umbrella of ASUS ExpertBook and ASUS ExpertCenter.

ASUS has been the fastest growing brand in Consumer PCs in India in 2020 and has gained entry into the top 3 Consumer PC Brands Club in Q2 2020. With the launch of Expert Series Commercial PCs, Enterprise Customers in India will get a choice of innovative products with cutting-edge technology from ASUS that have been customized for the needs of Indian Enterprise users under ASUS’s Made for India initiative.

ASUS Expert Series of Commercial PCsare designed to up the professional standard of enterprise and businesses. Fast-growing businesses encounter challenging IT needs, and these demands evolve rapidly. That is why all ASUS Expert Series commercial products are designed with quality, reliability, and flexibility to meet these challenges with the ultimate objective of increasing the productivity returns for businesses’ IT investments. ASUS Expert Series provide unmatched technology, performance, durability, and design for Business and Professional use. Hence the ASUS ExpertSeries is powered by Intel® Core™processors.

The ASUS Expert Series include:

ASUS ExpertBook range of 6 laptops, namely – FlagshipExpertBook B9 (B9450FA), ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB), ASUSPRO ExpertBook P1 series (P1440FA, P1410CJA, P1545FA, and P1510CJA)

ASUSPRO ExperCenter range of 3 Desktops, namely–ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D3(D340MC), ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D6 (D642MF) and flagshipASUSPRO ExpertCenterD8 (D840SA)

ASUS also launched 2 All in Ones, namely the ASUSAiO (V222FA) and ASUSAiO (V241FA)

Speaking on the launch, Leon Yu – Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia, said, “We are extremely delighted to launch our ExpertBook Series in India. With Expert Series, we are offering enterprises the opportunity to experience the cutting-edge technology, groundbreakinginnovation, and unparalleled performance of our commercial PCs. ASUS Expert Series Brand has a singular aim to fulfill your vision with our passion. Our Expert series of products will enable you to enhance your performance in whichever area of work you pursue and help you shine as an Expert.

We have created a wide range of products under ASUS Expert series that combine the cutting-edge technology of ASUS in PCs with the unique essentials of a Business PC such as hardware-based encryption and Military Grade durability. This combination creates new superior capability in our products that will enhance your usage experience, productivity, and comfort while using an ASUS Expert Series PC.

We understand that serving the needs of the business customers requires much more than just delivering hardware. We will focus on delivering solutions and unmatched customer service.

We are confident that our latest offerings will receive a positive response from our customers across the country.”

Prakash Mallya, Vice President and Managing Director of Sales, Marketing and Communications Group, Intel Indiasaid,“The PC continues to play a critically important role for all types of businesses especially in current times,and these latest Expert series offerings from ASUS, powered by Intel® Core™ processors, deliver the intelligent performance features that enable businesses to work efficiently and accelerate productivity.”

ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9450FA): Master of Lightness and Power

The ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9450FA), the world’s lightest 14’ business laptop,weighs just 995 grams with 14.9mm-thin profile, that provides unmatched performance and durability. A frameless four-sided NanoEdge display means the B9’s 14-inch panel fits into a standard 13-inch laptop chassis with an astounding 94% screen-to-body ratio. Even with its small form factor, the ExpertBook B9 can be expected to deliver uninterrupted performance up to an impressive 24 hours of runtime to get through the work day and more, with extra comfort features like the ErgoLift hinge for an improved typing experience, Amazon Alexa support, and a Harman Kardon-optimized audio system.

Designed for business professionals on the go, the ExpertBook B9 delivers top-tier performance thanks to a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, dual-storage design with up to two ultrafast PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSDs that support up to 4 TB and up to 16GB of RAM, and next-gen connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax). Stay prepared for any business scenario with full range of input/output options including two Thunderbolt™ 3 and HDMI ports, an exclusive ASUS NumberPad 2.0 built into the touchpad for fast data entry and simultaneous track pad functionality,and smart functions keys makes using cumbersome functions super easy. With military-grade durability, the B9 takes security seriously with an integrated Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) security chip to keep business-critical data safe, while a built-in IR camera allows for biometric logins for personal privacy.

To ensure exceptional reliability, B9 is tested for unmatched endurance. The Hinges are tested for 50,000 continuous open and close cycles, the top and bottom panels are tested for 30KG pressure, the ports are tested to endure up to 5,000 insertions, and the key board can sustain up to 66cc of liquid spills for 3 minutes.Verified by Intel’s Project Athena as engineered for mobile performance, the ASUS ExpertBook B9 offers exceptional performance, fast connectivity, unmatched reliability, and rock-solid security.

ASUS ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB): Segment Leading Performance and Versatility

ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB) is a lightweight business laptop that is ideal for all-round productivity, with military-grade robustness and corporate-level security. Built for speed and best in class graphic performance ExpertBook P2 is Powered by10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, NVIDIA® discrete graphics, and a fast 7200 RPM Hard Disk, even in the base variant. There is also an option to upgrade or opt for ultrafast PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSDs storage. ExpertBook P2 provides all the productivity features modern businesses require.The laptop also features a dual-storage design, up to 13-hours battery life, comprehensive I/O connectivity, and the ASUS SensePoint pointing nub. Sporting a chic, minimal design, its compact chassis weighs just 1.6 kg and features a thin-bezel NanoEdge 14 inch FHD display, which allows a larger screen to fit into a smaller13-inch chassis. A cleverly designed 180° hinge makes it easy to share content or collaborate with others.

A comprehensive set of I/O ports enables easy data transfers and versatile peripheral connections and includes a full-function USB 3.2 Type-C (USB-C) Gen 2 that offers fast data transfers and external display support. In addition, there are three USB Type-A ports, one microSD card reader, and an RJ45 port. VGA and HDMI ports enable ExpertBook P2 to connect to a variety of displays. To ensure reliability, ports are tested to endure up to 5,000 insertions.

Onboard Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) delivers superfast networking speeds that are up to 3X faster than

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), with 4X the network capacity and 75% lower latency for smoother online collaborations. ExpertBook P2 also includes comprehensive business-grade security features to protect vital data. A Kensington lock guards against theft while a webcam privacy shield, fingerprint sensor, E-A-R HDD protection and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip keepwhat is inside safe.

ASUSExpertBook P1 series

ExpertBook P1 series is a new professional laptop series that positions effortless performance, exciting innovations, and serious productivity at affordable prices.ASUS India launched four variants namely – P1545FA, P1510CJA, P1410CJA and P1440FA.

Available in both 14-inch and 15-inch models, ExpertBook P1 series is powered up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processors for maximum multi-tasking productivity and great battery efficiency. It also boasts a gorgeous two-sided NanoEdge display (except P1440FA)for maximum screen size in minimal space.

ExpertBook P1440 is the best all-rounder Business laptop in its segment with segment leading features that include Military grade 810G certification, 44 Watt Hour 4 cell battery, Fingerprint Sensor, HD Camera, and 180-degree lay-flat hinge.

ExpertBook P1 series is built for seamless and powerful productivity, with lots of thoughtful touches to make using the laptop both easy and enjoyable. A fingerprint sensor, for instance, is built into the touchpad — so the user can log in via Windows Hello with a single touch, no password required.

These laptops also boast a full-size keyboard. It is ergonomically designed with a sturdy one-piece construction and offers up to 1.4 mm key travel for a comfortable typing experience.

Comprehensive connectivity makes attaching all manner of devices a breeze. ExpertBook P1 series has both Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth ® 4.1 for wireless connections, and a reversible USB 3.1 Type-C™ (USB-C™ 3.1) port (except P1440FA) with a convenient any-way-up design — not to mention data-transfer speeds that are up to 10X faster than older USB 2.0 connections. The new laptop range also features USB2.0 Type-A™ ports, an HDMI output, and a microSD card reader for hassle-free compatibility with millions of existing peripherals, displays and projectors.

ASUSPRO ExpertCenter DesktopSeries

ASUS launched three desktops especially designed for enterprise, organizational, governmental use, and SMBs, SOHO; they are ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D8 (D840SA), ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D6 (D642MF), and the ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D3 (D340SMC).

With their extensive and successful 30 years plus journey in persistently innovative and advanced motherboard design technologies, ASUSPRO ExpertCenter series of desktops uses ASUS’ own motherboards, which are the World’s Number 1 when it comes to PC motherboards that feature the highest quality and operational reliability in the industry. To offer the best long-life reliability, ASUS uses 100% solid capacitors for the motherboard electronics – that offer super stable peak-performance reliably over the years. The ASUSPRO ExpertCenter desktops offer varied configurations, along with maximum no. of ports for unmatched productivity without needing additional add-on peripheral cards ensuring basic enterprise functions.

The ASUSPRO ExpertCenter desktops are thoroughly designed to offer fast IT maintenance and operational downtimes with its unique chassis design offering Tool-less Drive-bay access (on select models). The thermal design of the ASUSPRO ExpertCenter desktopsisso deliberated that thesedesktops can operate at their peak without the fans inside being heard in most ambient noise environments, and it offers optimum airflow inside the chassis for sustained maximum performance.These desktops also offer maximum space inside the chassis for extended upgrades such as additional drive-bays, memory and even large workstation-grade Graphics cards. For easy and convenient multi-monitor setup, theASUSPRO ExpertCenter desktops offer multiple display ports right on its motherboard without having to invest in a dedicated graphics card, offering support for up to 3 independent display panels at the same time. The ASUSPRO ExpertCenter desktops are also power-efficient thanks to the 80-Plus certified PSUs that ensure the power-draw is kept at a minimum even at full operational loads.

The ASUSPRO ExpertCenter Desktops are military-grade certified, that allows these desktops to offer unmatched productivity even in the harshest of commercial operating environments. For enterprise grade security, the desktops offer Trusted Platform Module (TPM2.0) for industry standard data security, hardware secure locks such as Kensington and Pad-lock loops, and the latest UEFI BIOS for extensive securityand features.

For modern business management, ASUS offers its own suite of software as well. It offers ASUS Control Center for efficient centralized IT management, ASUS Business manager for easy access to system information and critical system security features, and MyASUS app for accelerated productivity.

The ASUSPRO ExpertCenter flagship D840SA is a premium business desktop that offers extreme reliability and usability. Specially designed for enterprise, organizational, and governmental use, D840SA provides a fully manageable IT environment, improved productivity, and enhanced security. Powered by the Intel Q370 chipset with the9th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro™ Processors andDDR4 memory, D840SA makes multitasking a breeze.

The ASUSPRO ExpertCenterD642MF is an advanced series of desktop. It is designed to offer value reliability, perfect for smart up-and-coming businesses on the path to success. Powered by the latest 9thGen Intel® Core™ processors and DDR4 RAM, D642MF can support professional graphic cards for those requiring advanced graphics performance for demanding visual tasks.

The ASUSPRO ExpertCenterD340MCis the affordable and reliable essential business desktops, specially customized for the budget conscious SMB or SOHO. Itmakes light work of business tasks and comes with built-in management solutions as well as security features.Powered by up to 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processors, D340MC is a refreshed desktop, with more than enough processing power and reliable components.

ASUSAll-in-One PC Series.

ASUS also launched stunning beautiful all-in-one PCs with slim-bezel Nano Edge multi-touch display that support up to 10th GenIntel Core i5 processor.

ASUS AiO (V241FA) is a 23.8-inch impressive all-in-one PC designed for effortless everyday computing. The stylish AiO V241 has a Full HD NanoEdge multi-touch display with wide-view technology and a near-invisible physical bezel design that gives an incredible 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The displayis enhanced with exclusive ASUS Splendid and ASUS Tru2Life Video technologies to deliver vibrant and vivid visuals with superb detail. The impressive AiO V241 has a powerful ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system incorporating two advanced bass- reflex speakers for incredibly rich, full and immersive sound.Designed for smooth, responsive performance, AiO V241 is powered by up to the8th GenIntel® Core™ i5 processor.

ASUSAiO (V222FA) is the 22-inch all-in-one PC with ultra slim-bezel NanoEdge FHD displays and 100% sRGB color gamut for vibrant and unbounded edge-to-edge visuals. Powered by up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5processor and discrete graphics for smooth and effortless multitasking performance, improved energy efficiency and enhanced multimedia capabilities. AiO V222 is available with up to 8GB of fast DDR4 memory.Both models feature support for dual-storage capability, with up to a 1TB HDD and up to a 512GB SSD.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING:

Available soon at ASUS Exclusive Stores(only B9 and AiO), Amazon.in, Croma.com, Croma Retail Stores, Flikpart.com, RelianceDigital.in, Reliance Digital Retail Stores, and leading Commercial PCchannel partners.

· ASUS ExpertBookB9 (B9450FA): ₹102,228/- onwards · ASUS ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB): ₹58,697/- onwards · ASUSPRO ExpertBook P1 Series: ₹25,323/- onwards · ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D8 (D840SA): ₹ 55,429/- onwards (inclusive of a monitor) · ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D6 (D642MF): ₹ 29,669/- onwards (inclusive of a monitor) · ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D3 (D340SMC): ₹ 27,429/- onwards (inclusive of a monitor) · ASUS AiO (V241FA): ₹ 58,466/- onwards · ASUSAiO (V222FA): ₹ 25,839/- onwards

Above mentioned prices are exclusive ofGST. (Enterprise customers generally get input credit of GST)

NOTES TO EDITOR:

For more information about ASUS Expert Series log on tohttps://asus.in/betherevolution/