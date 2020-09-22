Ideanomics Reported Q2 Revenue of $4.7 million and EV Sales

NEW YORK, Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) , a global company focused on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy consumption, as well as enabling the next generation of financial services and fintech products, announced today its second quarter 2020 operating results for the period ended June 30, 2020

Ideanomics Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020, was $4.7 million. The second quarter revenues are the largest revenues from MEG since the Company commenced EV sales demonstrating the underlying strength of MEG’s business, particularly as these revenues were earned during a period when China’s economy was still returning to normal after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Performance on a sequential basis, revenues saw improvement in the second quarter of $4.7 million versus $378,000 in the first quarter ending March 31, 2020.

Ideanomics Announced MEG’s July and August Activity

557 EV Units Were Invoiced and 203 Units Delivered in July and August

MEG activities during the period of July 1, 2020 through August 31, 2020 were as follows:

Vehicle Type Units Invoiced (pending expected delivery) Units Delivered Heavy Trucks – 25 Taxis/Ride-Hailing 557 178 TOTAL UNITS 557 203

“Units Delivered” refers to vehicles which have been delivered to customers, and Ideanomics has obtained the delivery notes. “Units Invoiced (pending expected delivery)” refers to customer orders where sales invoices have been issued and units ordered are still pending expected delivery. Delivery dates vary according to the type of vehicle and manufacturer availability.

The US GAAP accounting treatment for the anticipated revenue from the above orders will not be finalized until the order transactions complete. Consequently, the revenue may be reported on a Gross or Net basis and some portion may be deferred to future accounting periods.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company that facilitates the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and supports next-generation financial services and fintech products. Our electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions; we refer to this business model as sales to financing to charging (S2F2C). Ideanomics Capital provides fintech services that include intelligent and innovative solutions powered by AI and blockchain. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with more efficient solutions for a greener economy.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

