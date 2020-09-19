Vertical Farming Market 2020: Business Trends, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Emerging Technologies, Growth Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2025

KD Market Insights has published a report on global Vertical Farming Market research report. The report offers valuable market insights drivers which would aid the industry leaders to develop and line up their market strategies supported by reliable and accurate data. According to KD Market Insights report, the global vertical farming market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025. The market was valued to be USD 2.1 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach to USD 6.9 Billion by the end of 2025. The report covers a detailed chapter on market segmentation of Vertical Farming market covering market segments by Growing System, Equipment & 0fferings, Farm Products and application .

The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the market trends, opportunities, growth areas and industry drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Factors such as high crop yield, decreasing arable land, increasing demand for foods are believed to offer significant market growth opportunities in the years ahead. Asia Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market led by increasing population in the region.

Vertical Farming Market: Growth Factors

Increasing Demand for Organic Foods

With the rising awareness about source of food being consumed, people are switching food items which are produced using synthetics to organic food items. In various developing nations across the globe, the sale of organic food items has seen a lucrative growth and is believed to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period on the account of rising awareness among people coupled with growing disposable income. In the United States, organic sales of food account for only 4% of the overall food market. However, organic product demand continues to showcase double-digit growth.

Vertical farming displays various advantages as compared to conventional farming. These includes less space, reduced labor cost, less material wastage and more productivity. Moreover, various uninhibited properties and buildings can be redesigned as a vertical farming food production center. These factors are believed to positively impact the growth of global vertical farming market during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

By Growing System

– Hydroponics

– Aeroponics

– Aquaponics

– Others

By Equipment & 0fferings

– Lighting

– Climate Control

– Sensors

– Growing Supplies

– Hydroponics Components

– – – Pumps and Irrigation System

– – – Water Filtration System

– – – Others

– Aquaponics Components

– – – Rearing Tank

– – – Settling Basin

– – – Filtration unit

– – – Others

By Farm Products

– Leafy Greens

– Herbs

– Microgreens

– Tomatoes

– Medical Cannabis

– Cucumber

– Strawberry

– Peppers

– Onion

– Fish

– Flowers

– Others

By Application

– Commercial

– Home Food Production

– Others

This research report studied the Vertical Farming market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in 5 regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This chapter of the report presents a comparison between emerging regions and developed regions to highlight the key factors and industry trends impacting the overall Vertical Farming market. Country analysis is also covered for various major economies across various regions:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study evaluates and categorizes the key vendors in the Vertical Farming market. The key companies published in the report include among others , Pentair Plc, Nelson and Pade Inc., Aerofarms, AmHydro, Green Life Aquaponics, American Hydroponics, Green Sense Farms, LLC, Aerofarms LLC, Gotham Greens LLC, Green Sense Farms LLC and other major & niche players.

The competitive strategic window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of the market share and company profiles of major vendors. This section provides company’s metrics such as business strategy and performance such as financials, sales breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, company snapshot, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, recent news & development and other market activities.

