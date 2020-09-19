Current affair for upsc

To prepare for any competitive exam, one of the important sections to read and learn is current affairs. Exams like UPSC, Bank, SSC, RRB or any Government (Sarkari) Exam demand aspirants to be updated with what’s happening in India and around the world. Current affairs is an integral part of the general awareness section of these exams.

In order to prepare you for the challenges in the exam or competition you are aspiring for, we cover the periodic and category-wise current affairs topics that are relevant for all types of competitive exams mentioned above.

Latest Current Affairs Compilations For Competitive Exams 2020

Current Affairs – Daily Comprehensive News Analysis

Why is it important to read current affairs?

Current Affairs refer to the events of national and international importance relevant from competitive exams perspective like Civil Services Exam, Bank exam, etc. With the change in the pattern of examinations, questions related to current events and news have assumed a major role in deciding the fate of students.

Broadly, the type of questions asked in the general awareness section can be divided into two:

Static

Dynamic

The static portion pertains to that section of the UPSC syllabus or other exams syllabus that doesn’t change. For instance, the Revolt of 1857, the physical features of India, etc.

The dynamic portion pertains to current affairs. The best bet to cover current affairs is the daily newspaper and following credible sources like Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Yojana Magazine.

A good understanding of Current Affairs is central to success in the IAS exam, Government exams, or any competitive exam. The current affairs span subjects like history, geography, economy, environment and ecology, polity, science and technology etc.

Candidates should remain updated on current affairs that create headlines nationally as well as internationally. In fact, recent trends have shown that the static and dynamic portions of current affairs syllabus have significant overlap. The probability of encountering unexpected questions from current affairs in the traditionally static portions of the syllabus is quite high.

How to make notes on current affairs?

Aspirants can learn how to make current affairs notes by following three examples recently seen in the news:

The recent issue of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 (CAB) is important from competitive exams’ perspective. For making better notes on the issue, know about:

The origin of the bill

The purpose of the bill

The impact of the bill on the Republic of India

Debates for and against the bill should be studied by the aspirants as that can help in writing critical answers during UPSC Mains.

To read a detailed article on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, follow the linked article.

The issue of Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case was in the news. For making notes useful for UPSC or any other exam, you need to know:

Context – On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court ordered the disputed land to be handed over to a Government of India trust to build the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and to give an alternate 5 acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board for the purpose of building a mosque.

Supreme Court’s directives

Related Acts provisions and implementation

For UPSC exam, align with UPSC Mains GS 2 syllabus

For the above, you can refer to our detailed notes on Ayodhya Verdict.

Another issue in the news has been Electoral Bonds. For notes, you need to include:

Context – Government proposed a set of reforms related to political funding like issuing of Electoral Bonds to curb black money and corruption.

Align it with UPSC prelims syllabus

For the above, you can refer to our detailed notes on Electoral Bonds.

RCEP is always in the news. It is an important topic for all the exams and for UPSC it is much important for UPSC GS II Syllabus. For Notes you need to know:

Context – The 16-nation group led by ASEAN countries is making a push for India to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Free Trade Agreement.

For other details refer to UPSC notes on RCEP.

Along with RCEP, Article 370 is also an important topic for UPSC GS II Syllabus. You can check UPSC notes on Article 370 to make your own notes as explained above.

Topics from syllabus which are important:

Indian Economy for UPSC, Bank exam, SSC and other Government exam is an important subject. The relevance of Economy in terms of UPSC current affairs is there in both IAS Prelims and IAS Mains. Recently, the Interim Budget 2019-2020 has been in the news, and you can understand that from our video lectures which are a part of our “Economy This Week” segment.

All you need to know about UPSC Current Affairs for IAS exam 2020

For UPSC current affairs, the most important thing is to segregate the topics in the news as per the IAS Syllabus for Prelims and Mains. For UPSC current affairs related to IAS Prelims, it is still somewhat easier as there is just one GS paper. However, arranging UPSC current affairs notes for IAS Mains is rather challenging because of the comprehensive syllabus and descriptive-essay type questions.

For daily current affairs, newspapers are the best source. Magazines like Yojana, Kurukshetra can be used for weekly Current Affairs followup. While a monthly magazine, along with PIB, RSTV is a good way to revise the monthly Current Affairs

Current Affairs weightage in previous years’ UPSC Prelims

Here is an analysis of the number of questions from each subject in the last eight UPSC Prelims (General Studies I) Exam:

UPSC Current Affairs For IAS Exam 2019

As is clear from this table, UPSC Current Affairs has been a major part of the IAS exam most of the time. Even when the count is low, the other subjects contain questions linked to IAS current affairs.

For More Info-

