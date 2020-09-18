Wireless Headphones Market is Expected to Undergo Significant CAGR Through 2025

Increasing penetration of mobile devices and rising trend of investing in music and fitness subscription are acting as key growth driver for global wireless headphones market.

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Wireless Headphones Market By Type (On-Ear Headphones, Earbuds), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), By Application (Music and Entertainment, Sports and Fitness, Gaming and Virtual Reality), By Distribution Channel (Offline (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Multi Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores), Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Key factors propelling the growth of global wireless headphones market are increasing penetration of mobile devices, laptops, computers and smart TVs along with growing consumer preference for wireless devices. The rising trend of investing in music and fitness subscription is also fueling the demand for wireless headphones. Moreover, wireless headphones provide freedom of movement and can be used while doing gym workout, sports, or other physical activities. These headphones also hold high popularity among young population. Hence, consumers are more inclined towards portable devices like wireless headphones.

Additionally, technological advancements and introduction of bone conduction technology for headphones are also serving as major growth factor for global wireless headphones market. These advanced headphones also carry features like noise cancellation, frequency response and noise isolation which is expected to bolster the global wireless headphones market in coming years. Furthermore, rising purchasing power in developing nations and increasing penetration of compatible wireless headphones with the smartphones are propelling the market growth. However, limited connecting availability in terms of distance range from the device is posing as a major challenge before manufactures. Also, wireless headphones are comparatively expensive than wired headphones which is likely to hamper the market growth.

Browse XX market data Tables and XX Figures spread through XXX Pages and an in-depth TOC on”Global Wireless Headphones Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-wireless-headphones-market/1464.html

The global wireless headphones market can be segmented based on type, connectivity, application, distribution channel and region. Based on connectivity, the market can be segmented into wi-fi and Bluetooth. Among them, the Bluetooth segment is expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast period owing to availability of Bluetooth in most of the devices and easy connectivity.

Based on application, the global wireless headphones market can be categorized into music and entertainment, sports and fitness, gaming and virtual reality. Among them, the music and entertainment segment is expected to undergo significant growth through 2025 owing to rising number of online music sites and consumers’ interest in music and entertainment. Also, the growing need for portable devices with smart and comfort features is fueling the growth of wireless headphones market.

Major players operating in the global wireless headphones market are Apple, Inc., Bose Corporation, Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, Inc., Logitech International S.A., Panasonic Corporation, Shure Incorporated, Skullcandy, Inc., Sony Corporation and Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd. Leading companies are undergoing growth strategies such as introducing innovative and advanced wireless headphones along with mergers & acquisitions and partnerships.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=1464

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“Presence of prominent companies and high purchasing power of consumers makes North America a dominating market for global wireless headphones. However, the increasing digitalization, growing consumer electronics sector and high penetration of smartphones in emerging economies like India and China is expected to make Asia Pacific a lucrative market during the forecast period. Moreover, thriving retail sector and increasing per capita disposable income in the region is augmenting the growth of global wireless headphones market in Asia Pacific,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Wireless Headphones Market By Type (On-Ear Headphones, Earbuds), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), By Application (Music and Entertainment, Sports and Fitness, Gaming and Virtual Reality), By Distribution Channel (Offline (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Multi Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores), Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of wireless headphones market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global wireless headphones market.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com