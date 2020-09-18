Rainscreen Cladding Market Business Opportunities, Growth Insights, Trends, Size to 2026

The global rainscreen cladding market share and size is projected to reach USD 17,179.1 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Booming growth in the global construction industry will drive the progress of this market, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “Rainscreen Cladding Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Composite Material, Metal, Terracotta, Fiber Cement, High Pressure Laminate, and Others), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, Institutional, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. A recent research study released by Oxford Economics and Global Construction Perspectives stated that global construction output value will reach USD 15.5 trillion by 2030, surging at a prolific 85% from current levels with the average year-on-year growth standing at 3.9%. According to the study, China, India, and the US will account for 57% of this rise, thereby driving the growth of the construction industry worldwide. Rainscreen claddings are vital components in a building as these materials provide a tough shield for the building’s exterior, protecting the inner layers from harsh weather agents and anomalies such as storms. Thus, expansion of construction activities across the globe will augur well for the growth of this market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis

Europe to Offer Lucrative Prospects; North America to Grow Substantially

With a market size standing at USD 4,424.8 million in 2019, Europe is anticipated to dominate the rainscreen cladding market share in the coming years owing to promising progress in the construction activities for industrial and residential purposes. Furthermore, credit infrastructure in the region is strong and is supportive to the construction industry, which is ensuring the stability of this market in Europe.

The market growth in North America is expected to considerable on account of governmental support to commercial and infrastructure projects and schemes. On the other hand, in Asia-Pacific, the market outlook is optimistic owing to the heavy investments being made into the construction sector by governments and private entities in the region.

Competitive Landscape

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Dow (U.S.)

FunderMax (Austria)

Merson Group (U.S.)

SFS Intec (Switzerland)

ROCKWOOL International A/S (Denmark)

Trespa International B.V. (Netherlands)

Carea Group (France)

Sotech Optima Company (UK)

Kingspan Group (Ireland)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Development of Energy-efficient Solutions by Companies to Fire up Competition

Key players in this market are breaching established frontiers of innovation and creating products that align with the present need of boosting energy-efficiency of buildings in urban areas. Launch of advanced and sustainable solutions is aiding these companies to cement their position in the market and gain a decisive edge against other competitors.