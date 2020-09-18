Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCDs) Market Size Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2019 to 2025

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCDs) Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 1364.0 Million in 2018.

Contraceptive devices are used to prevent unwanted pregnancy by restricting the natural ovulation cycle or making changes in the egg fertilization process. Intrauterine contraceptive devices are placed inside the uterus to avoid unintended pregnancy. These devices contain a string which guarantees the precise placement of the device inside the uterus and provide aid in removal. lifespan of these devices varies as per the brands, and it can last up to 3,5 and 10 years. Plastic and metal are used in manufacturing of intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs). It is available in several shapes, such as coil, loop, triangle, and T-shaped.

The growth of global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs) market is determined by numerous factors such as an increase in unintended pregnancies, technological advancements in the healthcare industry, and increasing government initiatives to spread awareness about birth control. However, the side effects associated with use of intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs) and Stringent regulatory guidelines and strict reimbursement is likely to hamper the growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs) market during the forecast period.

Several market players currently dominate the global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs) market. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Segmentation

The global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs) market has been segmented based on type and end user.The market, based on type, has been divided into a hormonal intrauterine device and copper intrauterine device. Copper intrauterine devices are likely to hold the maximum market share in the global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs) market.The end user segment of the market consists of hospitals, gynecology clinics, community health care centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as these centers are the primary locations for patients receiving treatment and undergoing medical procedures.

Key Players Some of the key players in the Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCDs) Market are Bayer AG, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Pfizer Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, OCON Healthcare, SMB Corporation, Egemen International, EUROGINE, S.L., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Mona Lisa N.V., Prosan International B.V., Pregna International Limited, and Others.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs) market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the presence of a large patient pool, developing the healthcare sector, and raising awareness about intrauterine contraceptive devices the region.

The Americas is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market owing to the rising number of unintended pregnancies, well-established healthcare sector, and increasing healthcare expenditure. The intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs) market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market being divided into the US and Canada.

The European intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs) market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs) market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

