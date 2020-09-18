Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity By Service (Collection & Transportation, Recycling, Incineration, and Landfill)

A post-consumer recycled plastic is an attractive element of plastics industry. These types of plastics collected cleaned, reprocess and remade into new product. It is not easy process to recycle consumer plastic. There are some economic implications like collection, cleaning, sorting, re-processing, and distribution and some physical issues like irregularity in color, grade, and contamination.

Rise in awareness programs for sustainable waste management practices is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global post-consumer recycled plastics market growth. Furthermore, increase in urban population as well as stringent laws and regulations enforced by governments will positively contribute the market growth. Also, rise in plastic consumption in production of lightweight components, which are used in various end use industries such as construction, automotive, food processing industry is projected to support the growth of post-consumer recycled plastics market over the forecast period. Moreover, due to increase in COVID 19 pandemic across the globe will raise the demand for various plastic packaging products as well as rise in online purchase of electronics, electrical, cosmetics, personal care products and personal protective products like mask, gloves, and others. It is expected to propel the post-consumer recycled plastics market growth.

However, lack of required framework for plastic waste collection and recycling is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global post-consumer recycled plastics market growth. Also, fewer treatment plants and lack of technical experts for recycling plastic waste will affect the market growth.

Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market is segmented into type such as Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and others, by service such as Collection & Transportation, Recycling, Incineration, and Landfill, by processing type such as Mechanical, Chemical, and Biological. Further, market is segmented into application such as Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Electronics, Furniture, and Others.

Also, Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as VEOLIA ENVIRONMENT, SUEZ, WASTE MANAGEMENT INC., REPUBLIC SERVICES, STERICYCLE, WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC., CLEAN HARBORS, REMONDIS SE & CO. KG, BIFFA, and DS SMITH.

