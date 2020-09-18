Global Intruder Detection Systems Market By Application (Commercial, Government, Defense and Security, BFSI, and Others) Opportunity Analysis by 2027

Intruder Detection System is a device or software applications to detect the presence of an intruder attempting to breach a network. Main purpose of intruder detection systems is to provide a warming when a hacker breaches security and accesses IT system. These systems are applied in various end use industries such as Commercial, Government, Defense and Security, BFSI, and Others.

Increase in awareness of data protection and security is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global intruder detection systems market growth. Furthermore, rise in criminal attacks and in-house and external unethical practices will positively contribute the market growth during this analysis period. Also, increase in technological developments will propel the global intruder detection systems market growth during this forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, OPTEX Security had introduced QXI series of double layered and compact outdoor intrusion detection systems which provide a 12m detection area up to 120 degree in width. A particular benefit of this system is that the sensors are specifically designed to be mounted at heights up to 2.7m and making them less obvious to intruders and out of reach from vandals. Moreover, rise in disposable income in developed as well as underdeveloped countries is expected to raise demand for intruder detection system in near future.

However, stringent laws and policies of governments are major challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global intruder detection systems market growth. Also, availability of open-source and substitute solutions will affect the market growth

Global Intruder Detection Systems Market is segmented into type such as Network Intrusion Detection Systems, Host-Based Intrusion Detection Systems, Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems, and VM based Intrusion Detection Systems. Further, market is segmented into application such as Commercial, Government, Defense and Security, BFSI, and Others.

Also, Global Intruder Detection Systems Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Honeywell International, Cisco Systems, IBM, OPTEX Security, American Dynamics, PANASONIC, RWE, CP Electronics, RISCO, GEZE, NOLOGO, and HELVAR.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Network Intrusion Detection Systems

Host-Based Intrusion Detection Systems

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

VM based Intrusion Detection Systems

By Application

Commercial

Government

Defense and Security

BFSI

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

