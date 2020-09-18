Global Electric Dryers Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Electric Dryers Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global electric dryers market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of electric dryers. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the electric dryers market during the period.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.” The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13344

Growing Availability of Electricity in the Large Part of the Un-Electrified Areas in the World is the Major Driver of the Growth of this Market

The growing availability of electricity in the large part of the un-electrified areas in the world is the major driver of the growth of this market. Further, the growing urbanization and increasing disposable income among the young and middle-class consumers are generating the demand of the energy-efficient electric dryers for the several residential applications. Additionally, the increasing awareness among the farmers about the value addition of their produce through drying of their agriculture products is boosting the demand of the different type of electric dryers for the same purpose. However, the availability of the gas dryer is hampering the growth of this market for the short term. Moreover, the growing environmental awareness and government focus for the energy-efficient electric products are expected to boost this market in the near future.

Global Electric Dryers Market: Segmentation

The global Electric-dryers market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include spin dryers, condenser dryers, heat pump dryers, mechanical steam compression dryers, solar clothes dryer, and other types. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include hotels, residences, food processing & food service, office buildings, hospitals, malls, and other end users. On the basis of distribution channel, the sub-markets include hypermarkets/ supermarkets, specialty retailers, online , and other distribution channels.

North America is the Largest Player of the Electric Dryers Market

Geographically, the electric dryers market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the RoW. North America is the largest player of the electric dryers market, owing to the presence of a large number of companies engaged in the dryer business. Further, the growing urbanization of the rural part of North America is helping to grow the demand for the different type of electric dryers for different purposes. The Asia-Pacific electric dryer market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for the different type of electric dryers for different industrial and domestic purposes.

Global Electric Dryers Market: Competitive Analysis

The global Electric-dryers market comprises several players, some of few profiled companies in this report are Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. , Smeg S.p.A, Sears Brands, LLC, Haier Group Corporation, Gorenje, Arçelik A.S., LG Electronics Inc., Electrolux AB, and Robert Bosch GmbH, among others.

Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-electric-dryers-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: