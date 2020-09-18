Global E-Prescribing Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Component  (Hardware, Software, and Services) By Delivery Mode, By Region and Forecast till 2027

E-prescribing solutions are also known as electronic prescribing solutions which are widely adopted among healthcare industry because of its various benefits such as improved patient safety, fewer medication errors due to handwritten prescriptions, and less risk of lost or misplaced written prescriptions.

Rise in adoption of HER solutions is the key driving factor for market which is expected to boost the global E-prescribing market growth. Furthermore, rise in pressure to minimize medical errors and ADE (Adverse Drug Events) coupled with the need to keep a check on opioid prescriptions in various countries including U.S. will positively contribute the market growth. Also, increase in government initiatives and incentive programs as well as I rise in focus on reducing abuse of controlled substances will fuel the market growth. Moreover, increase in focus on reducing medical errors which is expected to propel the global e-prescribing market growth. For instance, as per the General Medical Council report 2018, in U.K. these prescribing errors and faults are reported in about 9% to 15% of medication orders for hospital patients. By using e-prescribing systems, these faults and errors are reduced in most of the scenarios by almost 85%.

However, high cost of deployment as well as concern regarding security and workflow are major challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global E-prescribing market growth. Also, reluctance among healthcare professionals to adopt e-prescribing solutions will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global E-Prescribing Market is segmented into component such as Hardware, Software, and Services, by system type such as Stand-alone E Prescribing System, and Integrated E-Prescribing System. Further, market is segmented into delivery mode such as Cloud Based, Web Based, and On-Premise, by end user such as Hospitals, and Clinics.

Also, Global E-Prescribing Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as CERNER CORPORATION, EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION, ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC., ATHENAHEALTH, INC., NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC., MEDICAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC., RELAYHEALTH CORPORATION, SURESCRIPTS-RXHUB, LLC, HENRY SCHEIN, INC, and DRFIRST, INC.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By System Type

Stand-alone E Prescribing System

Integrated E-Prescribing System

By Delivery Mode

Cloud Based

Web Based

On-Premise

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

