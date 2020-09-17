Is the Global Twin Screw Extruders Market Going to Witness Downfall in Growth Rate in the Years to Come?

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Twin Screw Extruders Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global twin screw extruders market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of twin screw extruders. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the twin screw extruders market during the period. The global twin screw extruders market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The demand for twin-screw extruders is increasing due to its several benefits such as greater flexibility, easy cleaning, and maintenance. The factors such as Growing demand for plastic products across the globe, growing demand for extruded products from the building & construction industry, and rising technological advancements and developments in twin-screw extruders are driving the growth of the twin-screw extruders market. However, low effectiveness and reliability of China twin-screw extruder’s gearbox hamper the market growth. Moreover, numerous companies are undergoing the phase of replacing their earlier extruders in the plastic industry that provides lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.

Segmentation of the Twin Screw Extruders Industry

The global twin-screw extruders market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into co-rotating and counter-rotating. The co-rotating segment holds a large market share due to its use in plastic processing industries and rise in demand for PVC processing components like sheets, films, pipes, etc. Based on the application, the sub-markets include plastic industries, rubber industries, food industries, and other applications. The co-rotating segment holds a large market share of the global twin-screw extruders market.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share of the Global Twin-Screw Extruders Market

Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global twin-screw extruders market followed by Europe. The increasing consumption of extrusion-based food products such as bakery products, snacks, etc. is driving the growth of the market in the North America region. The demand for co-rotating twin-screw extruder for food, pharmaceutical, coating, and plastic industry driving the market growth in Europe.

Key Players in the Twin Screw Extruders Industry

Some of the industry participants of the global twin-screw extruders market are Buhler AG, KraussMaffei Group, Leistritz AG, Coperion GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Toshiba Machine, Icma San Giorgio spa, Sino-Alloy Machinery Inc., Everlast Machinery Co., Ltd, and Development Machinery Co., Ltd. among the others.

