Global Sun Care Products Market: Increased Demand from Industry to Spell Growth for Market, Says IGR

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Sun Care Products Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global sun care products market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of sun care products. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the sun care products market during the period. The global sun care products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Increasing Consumer Awareness About the Harmful Effect of UV is One of the Major Driving Factor of the Sun Care Market

Increasing consumer awareness about the harmful effect of UV is one of the major driving factor of the sun care market. Further, factors such as higher per capita spend on sun care products, rising product penetration in emerging markets, and rising disposable income are also driving the market growth. There is an rise in demand for sun care products that address skin concerns such as moisturizing and anti-aging. However, the restricted application of a few ingredients in sun care products is restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, manufacturers are getting more creative and developing products boasting multifunctional benefits that provide wide opportunities to the market.

Segments Make up the Sun Care Products Industry

The global sun care market is segmented on the basis of type and product form. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into sun protection, after sun, and self-tanning. The sun protection segment holds a large market share of the sun care market. The integration of skin care properties with sun protection is supporting a discrete global trend towards high factor sun protection. Based on product form, the sub-markets include cream, gel, lotion, powder, liquid, wipes, spray, and colored. The cream segment holds a large market share due to its properties such as anti-inflammation, skin firming, and repair sun damage.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share of the Global Sun Care Market

Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global sun care market followed by Europe. The continuously increasing demand for sun care products in the region growing skincare concerns, increasing consumer knowledge, and increasing research and development in the field are driving the growth of the market in the North America region.

Key Players in the Sun Care Products Market

Some of the industry participants of the global sun care market are Johnson and Johnson, Beiersdorf AG, mClarins GroupCoty Inc., L’Oréal S.A., Shiseido Company Ltd., Unilever, Estee Lauder Companies, Bioderma Laboratories, Burt’s Bees, and Coty Inc. among the others.

