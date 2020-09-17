Global Non-thermal Processing Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2019 to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Non-thermal Processing Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global non-thermal processing market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of non-thermal processing. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the non-thermal processing market during the period.

The continuous growing demand for the convenient food with a fresh look, presence of temperature sensitive nutrients and have longer shelf life is helping to grow the demand for non-thermal processing technology used in the food processing industry around the world. Further, the growing focus of the food processing companies to cater to the changing food requirement of the consumers is motivating the non-thermal technology developers to continuously innovate this technology for the better product offering to consumers.

Presently, the food processing industry is dominated by conventional thermal processing technology, which is not able to preserve the nutrients available in the food ingredients during the processing activities. But, the application of the non-thermal processing technique for the processing of the different type of food products helps to preserve the temperature-sensitive nutrients, bioactive compounds, and others.

Global Non-thermal Processing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The continuous growing government rules and regulation to curb the prevalence of the unhygienic food and low nutrients food is helping to grow the demand of the modern non-thermal processing technology used in the food processing industry. Further, it provides faster processing of the different type of food products, which is catalyzing the demand of the non-thermal processing market. However, the high-cost factor of the non-thermal processing equipment used in the food processing sector is restricting the growth of this market. The growing demand for the different type of food products, with the availability of temperature-sensitive micronutrients in the developing countries, are expected to boost the demand of the non-thermal processing equipment in developing countries.

Global Non-thermal Processing Market: Segmentation

The global Non-thermal-processing market is segmented on the basis of technology, food product, and function. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include high pressure processing (HPP), pulsed electric field (PEF), irradiation, ultrasonic, cold plasma, and other technologies. On the basis of food product, the sub-markets include meat and seafood, fruits and vegetables, beverages, and other food products. On the basis of function, the sub-markets include quality assurance, microbial inactivation, cutting, emulsification and homogenization, and cleaning.

North America is the Largest Market of the Non-Thermal Processing Technology

Geographically, the Non-thermal-processing market is divided into the four regions namely, the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest market of the non-thermal processing technology, owing to the presence of a large number of non-thermal processing equipment manufacturing companies in this region. Further, availability of a large number of the food retail chain organization, who process their raw material themselves is providing a great opportunity to the non-thermal processing equipment manufacturers in this region. Europe is the second-largest market of the non-thermal processing market, after North America. The Asia-Pacific non-thermal processing market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the growing demand of the modern non-thermal processing equipment to support the continuous growing food industry in this region.

Global Non-thermal Processing Market: Competitive Analysis

The global Non-thermal-processing market comprises several players, some of few profiled companies in this report are Symbios Technologies, Dukane, Graystar Inc, Nordion Inc., PULSEMASTER B.V., Elea Vertriebs- und Vermarktungsgesellschaft mbH, CHIC Group(FresherTech), Avure Technologies Incorporated, Hiperbaric España, and The Bühler Holding AG, among others.

