Global 3D Bioprinting Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Global 3D Bioprinting Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global 3d bioprinting market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of 3d bioprinting. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the 3d bioprinting market during the period. The global 3D bioprinting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.19% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The 3D bioprinting market is relatively new and it is highly fragmented in nature with a number of market players competing to hold a leading position in the market. The key players in the market including Organovo Holdings Inc., Cellink AB, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., 3Dynamics Systems Ltd., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., and others are focusing on strategic collaborations, acquisitions, agreements, and novel product launches to compete in the market. Recently, Aspect Biosystems made a collaboration with the Institute for Technology-Inspired Regenerative Medicine (MERLN) at Maastricht University in the Netherlands to develop kidney tissue by the head of bioprinting research.

Increase in the Geriatric Population and the Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases are the Major Factors Driving the Global 3D Bioprinting Market

The increase in the geriatric population and the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors driving the global 3D bioprinting market. Furthermore, an increase in R&D investment is contributing to the growth of the global 3D bioprinting market. Additionally, government initiatives for improving healthcare are also contributing to the growth of the 3D bioprinting market. However, the cost of instruments is hampering the growth of the global 3D bioprinting market. Nonetheless, the trend of personalized medicine is anticipated to provide favorable opportunities for companies in the 3D bioprinting market.

3D Bioprinting Market: Segmentation

The global 3D bioprinting market is segmented based on technology, material, application, and end-user. The technology segment is further categorized into microextrusion bioprinting, inkjet 3D bioprinting, laser-assisted bioprinting, and magnetic 3D bioprinting. The microextrusion bioprinting segment accounted for the largest share in the global 3D bioprinting market owing to its preciseness and cost-effectiveness. Based on material, the global 3D bioprinting market is further segmented into living cells, hydrogels, extracellular matrices, and other materials.

The applications of 3D bioprinting include research applications, clinical applications, and other applications. The clinical applications segment holds a large share of the market. The end-user segment is further classified into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research organizations, and other end-users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment among the end-users dominated the market with a high share in the global 3D bioprinting market. The domination of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for the medicines and advantage such as fast and cost-efficient production of bio-drugs using this technology.

North America Region Dominated the Global 3D Bioprinting Market, Accounting for the Largest Share in the Market

Based on geography, the global 3D bioprinting market is divided into four major regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America region dominated the global 3D bioprinting market, accounting for the largest share in the market. The large share of the region attributed to the increase in the geriatric population, the presence of major market players, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high investment in R&D to develop 3D printing technology. On the other hand, the 3D Bioprinting market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest rate of growth. The fastest growth of the market in this region attributes to a large population base suffering from chronic diseases, and the increasing number of government initiatives to improve healthcare.

