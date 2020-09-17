Bone Graft Substitutes Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report

Bone Graft Substitutes Market | 2020 Industry Forecast By COVID-19 Impact Size Estimation, Growth Rate, Trends, Company Share, Merger, Competitive and Regional Analysis To 2027 is latest trending research report on “Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market”, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report contains comprehensive information about Bone Graft Substitutes Market current market situation impacted by COVID-19, forecast growth, segments that have most impacted by COVID-19, and Emerging Trends in 2020. Report also discusses Bone Graft Substitutes business growth strategies, competitive analysis, regional market insights, emerging key companies in market.

Report segments information on Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market By Type (Autograft, Allograft, Demineralized bone matrix (DBM), Synthetic, Xenograft), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Joint Reconstruction, Foot & Ankle, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.

Global Bone Graft Substitutes Key Companies Studied In Report are:

Medtronic Plc.

DePuy Synthes

Globus Medical

Seaspine

MTF Biologics

Stryker

Integra LifeSciences

Orthofix

Zimmer Biomet

Nuvasive

Aesculap Inc (B.Braun)

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on Bone Graft Substitutes Market:

Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market Analysis 2020:

The global bone graft substitutes market size is poised to reach USD 3.93 billion by 2027 attributed to the increasing incidence of tooth decay or weak tooth structure. A rise in the application of bone graft for tooth replacement, jawbone strengthening, dental implants, and other dentistry-related techniques are aiding to the expansion of this market. Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market market value was USD 3.18 billion in 2019 and is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 to 2027.

The global Bone Graft Substitutes market is projected to witness rapid growth in the coming years driven by the massive investments in product RandD. The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Bone Graft Substitutes market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

Medtronic Plc., a leading company dealing with medical device manufacturing, announced the launch of a new DMB bone grafting product called Grafton (TM) in Japan in February 2019. This new demineralized bone matrix (DBM) product is the first of its kind and the only one available in Japan. The Grafton was approved by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in August 2018. This product is a bone graft extender and helps to fill the gaps found in the pelvis, spine, or other extremities. The senior VP and President of the Spine Division, Medtronic, states, “The Grafton DBM will help surgeons to suffice to the demand of each patient and their unique medical demands, further attributed to its high osteoinductivity and an unmatched combination of biologic therapies. We are creating three forms of Grafton for ailing to different needs of orthopedic patients. These include Grafton Matrix Strip, Grafton Matrix, and Grafton Putty.

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The increasing number of accidents and trauma cases are the key factors promoting the bone graft substitutes market growth. Additionally, the growing incidence of spinal cord injury is also adding impetus to the market. The increasing investment in research and development of new bone grafts is expected to aid in the expansion of the market.

On the flip side, certain side effects of bone grafting such as infection, blood clot, nerve damage, infection derived from the donor, and others may pose a significant hindrance to the market. Nevertheless, the increasing geriatric population and their vulnerability to various disorders of the joints and bones will help the market for bone graft substitutes to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.

Bone Graft Substitutes Market Regional Insights:

