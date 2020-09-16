Security Inspection Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Security inspection market includes a global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Security Inspection Market: Segmentation

The global security inspection market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Product Personnel Screening Systems

Checkpoint Screening Systems

Explosives and Drugs Trace Detection Systems

Liquid and Radioactive Substance Monitors

Cargo and Baggage Inspection Systems

Vehicle Inspection Systems

Others Type Fixed/Stationary

Portable/Mobile Application Aviation

Border Security

Correctional Facilities and Law Enforcement

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Commercial Security

Others Services Security Consulting Services

Installation and Integration Services

Maintenance and Repair Services

Security Training Services

Support Services Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

Southeast Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the security inspection market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes analysis on target segments, regions and differentiating strategies. Demand and supply side trends are provided and the section concludes with recommendations for security inspection solution and service providers.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the security inspection market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to security inspection and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the security inspection market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This section provides the key trends impacting the market with a special focus on the product innovation and development trends. This section also offers a brief analysis on sentiment and demand for security inspection technologies like x-ray, mmWave and terahertz.

Chapter 04 – Global Security Inspection Market – Pricing Analysis

This section provides pricing analysis on a regional level, and studies the benchmark set by the respective Average Selling Prices (ASP), by product.

Chapter 05 – COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Impact Analysis

This chapter offers business impact of COVID-19 on adoption of security inspection solutions based on the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) market value growth rate. This section also highlights pre-COVID and post-COVID market growth analysis, followed by the key strategies incorporated by market players during the ongoing pandemic.

Chapter 06 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the market share analysis of key players and HHI analysis on the concentration in the global security inspection market. The section also highlights analysis on market shares by captured by market leaders, emerging players and promising players.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence growth of the security inspection market during the forecast period. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact on the market have been provided in this section. Value chain analysis concludes this section.

Chapter 08 – Global Security Inspection Market Size (in US$ Mn) and Market Volume (in Units) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume and market value analysis and forecast for the security inspection market during the forecast period. It includes analysis on the historical security inspection market, and data for the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Chapter 09 – Global Security Inspection Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Product

By product, the global security inspection market is segmented into personnel screening systems, checkpoint screening systems, explosives and drugs trace detection systems, liquid and radioactive substance monitors, cargo and baggage inspection systems and vehicle inspection systems, among others. In this chapter, readers can find market values and volumes based on product for the period of 2015 – 2030.

Chapter 10 – Global Security Inspection Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Type

With respect to type, the global security inspection market is segregated into fixed/stationary and portable/mobile. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by type. Readers can also find market values based on type for the period of 2015 – 2030.

Chapter 11 – Global Security Inspection Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application

With regards to application, the global security inspection market has been segmented into aviation, border security, correctional facilities and law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and commercial security, among others. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by type. Readers can also find market values and volumes based on application for the period of 2015 – 2030.

Chapter 12 – Global Security Inspection Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Service

By service, the global security inspection market can be segmented into security consulting services, installation and integration services, maintenance and repair services, security training services, and support services. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by service. Readers can also find market values based on type for the period of 2015 – 2030.

Chapter 13 – Global Security Inspection Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the security inspection market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia and Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by region. Readers can also find market values and volumes based on region for the period of 2015 – 2030.

Chapter 14 – North America Security Inspection Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America security inspection market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Security Inspection Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the security inspection market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America.

Chapter 16 – Europe Security Inspection Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the security inspection market in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Security Inspection Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the East Asian security inspection market constituted by China, Japan and South Korea.

Chapter 18 – Southeast Asia and Pacific Security Inspection Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the security inspection market in the Southeast Asia and Pacific region by focusing on India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Oceania and Rest of SEA and Pacific.

Chapter 19 – Middle East and Africa Security Inspection Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the security inspection market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the Middle East and Africa region, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, Nigeria, Algeria, Kenya, Morocco and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent participants in the security inspection market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, product portfolio, key financials, and key developments and strategies. Some of the key market players featured in the report are Leidos, Nuctech Company Limited, Smiths Group plc, Rapiscan Systems (OSI Systems, Inc.), EAS Envimet Analytical Systems Ges.m.b.H., C.E.I.A. SpA, Bruker, unival group GmbH, ADANI, Analogic Corporation, and Gilardoni S.p.A. Analysis on some other market participants like Garrett Metal Detectors, Autoclear, LLC, VOTI Detection Inc., Astrophysics Inc., Safeway Inspection System Limited, Rohde & Schwarz, Liberty Defense, Passive Security Scan, Inc. (Defense Technologies International Corp.), and Braun & Co. Limited, has also been included in the chapter.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the security inspection market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the security inspection market.