Lucintel analyzes market sizing and profitability at different value nodes of the wheelchair market

An exclusive report published by Lucintel on value chain analysis of the wheelchair market provides insights on key players, opportunity size, and profitability across different value nodes of this market. The value chain of wheelchair market is diverse and continuously evolving.

Lucintel predicts that the future of the wheelchair market looks promising with opportunities in homecare and health institutions. In terms of market size, the wheelchair market is expected to reach an estimated value of $7.5 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2024. The wheelchair market is primarily driven by growing elderly population, rising spinal cord injuries, and increasing obesity rate.

There are significant opportunities to make profit in this space, so companies planning to enter this market need to prepare and differentiate to maximize return on investment. Experts at Lucintel have considered well-structured framework of analysis to evaluate the value chain of this market and have come up with a comprehensive research report, “Value Chain Analysis of the Wheelchair Market”. This unique insightful report helps you to understand various aspects of the wheelchair market and assists you in formulating impactful business strategies to gain competitive advantage. Key modules discussed in this report are listed below:

• Industry outlook

• Major players at various nodes of the value chain

• Market size ($ ) at various nodes of the value chain

• Profitability analysis at various nodes of the value chain

This 30-page value chain analysis will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed scope, benefits, and other details of this report, please contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://bit.ly/2FXMlIm or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com